These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
CT native Anika Noni Rose talks roles in 'The Princess and the Frog,' 'Let the Right One In'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tony award winner Anika Noni Rose's journey in the performing arts has taken her everywhere from the Broadway stage to the world of Disney. But before she became associated with a Disney princess, she cultivated her acting chops in northern Connecticut.
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
News 12
Monster Jam returns to Bridgeport for action-packed family fun this weekend
Monster Jam will return to Bridgeport's Total Mortgage Arena starting today. The national tour features gigantic and iconic monster trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Stone Crusher as well as motocross riders. Monster Jam organizers say the arena is filled with several hundred truckloads of dirt in order...
Yale Daily News
At Fest Faves, customers can enjoy carnival eats and festival treats year-round
As they make their way up Whitney Avenue, New Haveners can now make a pit-stop at Fest Faves, the Elm City’s first year-round carnival-inspired restaurant. New Haven natives and self-proclaimed “foodies” Victoria Streeto and Eric Balcerzak opened Fest Faves at 15 Whitney Ave. in September of this year. Inside the decorated eatery, customers are offered carnival classics like jumbo corn dogs and funnel cake as well as more innovative fusion options, like a mac and cheese pretzel burger.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
Coliseum Grave Rumbles Back To Life
The ghosts of metal bands, hockey brawlers, and Bible-thumping Jehovah’s Witnesses were shaken from their graves Thursday as a groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction of a bustling mini-city on the burial grounds of the old New Haven Coliseum. A crowd even reemerged on the vacant lot along with — depending...
First-Ever ‘Light the Lights Winter Festival’ Coming to Danbury Green
City Center Danbury has joined forces with the City of Danbury to create the first-ever "Light the Lights Winter Festival" on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The entire event takes place on the Danbury green which will be the home of a 40-foot holiday tree. "Light the Lights" is a free...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Construction on former New Haven Coliseum site begins next week
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — More development is coming to New Haven and it will happen on the site where the former New Haven Coliseum used to stand. A project that's expected to break ground next week could take up to a decade to complete, but nobody in New Haven is complaining given how long they've had to wait for it.
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
AJ, from WPLR’s Chaz and AJ, stays in a box for 24 hours to raise money and collect toys for children
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Would you live in a box for 24 hours? What if it were for a good cause? AJ, the cohost of Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 WPLR is living in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of East Haven. This year’s challenge will raise […]
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Is Brookfield as Boring as Cromwell? Social Media Personality Says Yes
His screen name is @jimyofficial and he's not a fan of Brookfield, CT. Jimmy posted a video to Tik Tok recently called "Most Boring Places in CT" and Brookfield, CT was on the short list. In addition to Brookfield, Jimmy called the following boring places:. Cromwell. Woodbridge. Portland. Wallingford. Bethany.
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
Lawsuit filed over fence that separates public beach from private beach in Connecticut
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a question over a fence that goes between a public beach and a private beach in Old Lyme. Sound View Beach is a public beach and on the other side of a fence is a private beach, the Miami Beach Association. Some say the fence that is up should […]
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Day at the mall not like it used to be
I haven’t shopped in the local malls in a few years. I finally had some rare spare time and thought how great it would be to browse the shops as I had done often in the past. I scooted out to Trumbull in the hope I would follow my...
Ribbons Will Be Cut and Santa Will Arrive at Danbury Fair Mall
The big guy will be at Danbury Fair Mall on Saturday, November 12th to help kick off the Holiday Season for 2022. It is the annual Holiday Kick-Off and not only will Santa Claus be there, but they will be offering other holiday-related activities to get those magic merchandise-buying, gift-giving juices flowing.
Real deal: Connecticut rental prices ease as market shows signs of leveling out
Connecticut rental prices that were being driven higher by first time mortgage rates are finally starting to level out, experts say.
105.5 The Wolf
