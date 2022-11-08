Read full article on original website
Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo will represent...
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
North Dakota voters approve term limits, reject marijuana legalization
(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters approved a constitutional measure limiting the governor to two four-year terms and state lawmakers to eight years. The measure passed with 63 percent of the vote, with just shy of 37 percent voting "no." The ballot measure was initially rejected by Secretary of...
Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what votes remain to be counted in Arizona and how long the ballot tabulation may take on MTP NOW. Nov. 11, 2022.
South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday. The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018. Although the turnout...
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points. Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.
Colorado Senate Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
North Dakota voters OK term limits for governor, legislators
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Voters in North Dakota on Tuesday approved term limits for their governor and state legislators after a campaign largely funded by an outside term limits group and boosted within the state by far-right conservatives. The ballot measure adds an article to the state constitution limiting lawmakers to eight years each in the state House and Senate. The governor couldn’t be elected more than twice. Supporters said the measure will bring in new blood more often and increase voter participation. Opponents said term limits are an attack on the electorate’s right to choose its preferred candidates, and that more frequent turnover would diminish institutional knowledge and shift power to lobbyists, agencies and the governor. Many Democratic and Republican lawmakers have spoken out against the measure. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum supported it.
Michigan 2022 election results: State Senate
Below are live race results for Michigan’s state Senate races in the 2022 general election. Governor, AG, SOS, ballots | U.S. House | State House.
Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
Minnesota election results 2022: State Senate (Districts 41-60)
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for State Senate Districts 41-60. Note: Results will start showing up after polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Tap or click on the race below for individual results. U.S. House:. Minnesota Senate:
Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 8
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber defeated Democrat Jen Schultz securing 56.02% of the vote to Schultz's 43.88% of the vote as of 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, with 70.42% of precincts reporting. Minnesota 2022 election results. Tap or click...
Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
Noem wins reelection in South Dakota governor’s race
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was projected to win reelection, snagging a second gubernatorial term as the first woman to hold the office in the state. NBC News and ABC News both called the race for Noem. Noem represented South Dakota in the House from 2011 to 2019, but...
South Dakota votes to expand Medicaid coverage
South Dakota on Tuesday became the seventh GOP-led state to expand Medicaid coverage by ballot initiative. More than 42,000 additional people stand to gain coverage, according to state estimates. The measure was passing with 56.2 percent support and 43.8 percent in opposition with 97 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. State Republicans…
Race between Barbara Kirkmeyer, Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is too close to call
The race in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District was too close to call Tuesday night, as Democrat Yadira Caraveo held a narrow lead over her Republican opponent, Barbara Kirkmeyer. Just before 11 p.m., Caraveo, a state representative, had 49% of the vote to Kirkmeyer’s 47%. The Libertarian candidate, Richard...
