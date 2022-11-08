ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

NBC News

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
kiowacountypress.net

North Dakota voters approve term limits, reject marijuana legalization

(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters approved a constitutional measure limiting the governor to two four-year terms and state lawmakers to eight years. The measure passed with 63 percent of the vote, with just shy of 37 percent voting "no." The ballot measure was initially rejected by Secretary of...
KEVN

South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
NBC News

Colorado Senate Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
The Associated Press

North Dakota voters OK term limits for governor, legislators

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Voters in North Dakota on Tuesday approved term limits for their governor and state legislators after a campaign largely funded by an outside term limits group and boosted within the state by far-right conservatives. The ballot measure adds an article to the state constitution limiting lawmakers to eight years each in the state House and Senate. The governor couldn’t be elected more than twice. Supporters said the measure will bring in new blood more often and increase voter participation. Opponents said term limits are an attack on the electorate’s right to choose its preferred candidates, and that more frequent turnover would diminish institutional knowledge and shift power to lobbyists, agencies and the governor. Many Democratic and Republican lawmakers have spoken out against the measure. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum supported it.
CBS Minnesota

Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
fox9.com

Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 8

(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber defeated Democrat Jen Schultz securing 56.02% of the vote to Schultz's 43.88% of the vote as of 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, with 70.42% of precincts reporting. Minnesota 2022 election results. Tap or click...
KRDO News Channel 13

Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
The Hill

South Dakota votes to expand Medicaid coverage

South Dakota on Tuesday became the seventh GOP-led state to expand Medicaid coverage by ballot initiative. More than 42,000 additional people stand to gain coverage, according to state estimates. The measure was passing with 56.2 percent support and 43.8 percent in opposition with 97 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. State Republicans…
