ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

The NC sheriff who quit after a judge suspended him? He won re-election.

By Carli Brosseau
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3He8BH_0j3nICmJ00

Jody Greene, the first Republican sheriff of Columbus County, beat his election challenger, Jason Soles, in an unprecedented and bitter race.

Even though he is under criminal investigation and a judge recently suspended him from office, Greene received 54% of the vote, unofficial results show.

Greene’s campaign took to Facebook to celebrate, posting the words “Thank you all!!!!!!” over a green background. His supporters responded with rows of green hearts.

The race was contentious even by the standards of this stretch of rural southeastern North Carolina known for its bare-knuckled politics.

“A lot of you was harassed, a lot of you was threatened, a lot of you was bullied, and I’m sorry,” Soles told a room of about 50 supporters after the final precinct reported its votes.

“I’m sorry that this journey could not have been more pleasant than it was, but I’m really hoping and praying that this does open the eyes of some people in this county.

A little more than a month ago, District Attorney Jon David filed paperwork to have Greene stripped of his office.

David, who like Greene is a Republican, first cited Greene’s racist remarks in a recorded phone call as grounds for removing him. He soon expanded the accusations to include sexual harassment, intimidation of other elected officials, insufficient oversight of the jail and vindictive arrests.

In response to David’s petition, Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser suspended Greene , who later resigned but continued to campaign.

Greene has denied the allegations against him, calling them smears, and the county GOP stood by him.

But David promised that if Greene won reelection, he would seek to remove him from office again.

2018 election results disputed

The friction between Greene and Soles dates to the aftermath of the last election.

Voting results were in limbo for months due to a margin of less than 40 votes and allegations that Greene did not meet residency requirements. Greene also faced allegations that a political operative working for his campaign had unlawfully handled mail-in ballots .

In the 2018 election, Greene ran against Lewis Hatcher, the county’s first African-American sheriff, who had been appointed, then elected four years before. Soles worked for Hatcher overseeing criminal investigations.

Greene took control of the sheriff’s office before the election was certified. In response, Hatcher sued, arguing that he remained sheriff until the election disputes were resolved.

As part of a deal ending that lawsuit , Soles was named the man in charge, though the man Greene hired to be his chief deputy also claimed that mantle .

In February 2019, Soles received a late-night call from Greene, according to an affidavit submitted to the court as part of the petition to remove Greene from office .

After Greene said he hated Democrats, especially Black Democrats, Soles decided to record the call, the document states. In a profane rant, Greene went on to liken some Black deputies to snakes and called them “Black bastards.”

He vowed to comb through phone records to identify deputies who had talked with Hatcher or another Black deputy. “Every Black that I know, you need to fire him,” Greene said, according to the recording.

The State Board of Elections certified the results of the 2018 election in May 2019, overturning the county election board’s finding that Greene did not meet residency requirements.

The political operative, McCrae Dowless, along with several people working for him, faced criminal charges for his work in Bladen County, but not in Columbus.

Dowless died before the charges were resolved. Charges against others allegedly involved in the scheme, including Lisa Britt, who worked on behalf of Greene in Columbus County, remain pending.

Soles resigned about two months after Greene’s victory was made official, records show. But his trouble with Greene followed him to his next job.

The first day Soles reported to work as a Whiteville police officer, Greene called the city manager, threatening to arrest Soles and impound his car if he ever set foot on jail property again, the city manager said in an affidavit.

Soles resigned. But after Greene arrested his stepfather in 2020 for telling the then-sheriff to “grow up,” Soles shared the phone call recording he had made with others. He played it for two county commissioners, he said in an affidavit, and sat for an interview with the SBI.

The following year, he announced his bid for sheriff.

Claims of intimidation

Soles’ supporters, particularly African Americans, have complained about behavior by Greene’s supporters that they perceive as intimidating since the beginning of the election season.

People who attended Soles campaign kick-off party were stopped by sheriff’s deputies, multiple county residents told The News & Observer.

Franklin Thurman said in an affidavit that Greene’s chief deputy personally flagged him down and asked him where he was going.

Another supporter said a sheriff’s office helicopter flew over her home during a campaign event she hosted.

And a man who said he organized a voter registration drive told The News & Observer some people who lived nearby asked him to cancel it because they feared Greene’s supporters would shoot at their homes.

One Soles supporter took out misdemeanor warrants accusing two of Greene’s most vociferous supporters of assault and communicating threats, the Columbus County News reported.

One Greene supporter, the same outlet reported, received a bomb threat.

At least one poll worker has reported intimidating behavior. The person was reportedly followed from the polling site to a local elections office and then to their home, The News & Observer previously reported.

Comments / 91

Darren Collins
3d ago

you get them Jody you the only one that's cracked down in whiteville them other cops wouldn't go in Green acres you went in and kicked all them people out and now them old people can sit on their porches and enjoy their life good job

Reply
24
Belita Mck
3d ago

The ppl have spoke… I am sure most ppl have said some of same things in heat of anger Not not ever right but ppl aren’t perfect Move on the ppl spoke and He has done good for columbus cty

Reply(7)
16
Citizen 65
3d ago

Columbus county?? anyone from this area and I am , should not be surprised that he was re-elected. I'm not! I don't even drive through the county. But How can any charges or decisions he makes here after be regulated as fair and equal? answer is, it can't!

Reply(5)
20
Related
borderbelt.org

Robeson County voters flip NC House seat to GOP; Lowery wins

Republican Jarrod Lowery cruised to a win on Tuesday to represent most of Robeson County in the N.C. House. Lowery won nearly 61% of the vote against Charles Townsend, a Democrat and former mayor of Fairmont, according to unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Lowery’s win...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Red Wave Continues Across Columbus

While the so-called Red Wave may have petered out on the national scene, Republicans made a strong showing in Columbus County Tuesday, tasking all the contested races on the ballot. Democrat Barbara Featherson won the District One Commissioner seat 1ith 1,776 votes to 384 write-ins, but other Republicans handily won...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Deb Butler wins reelection in NC House District 18

“You know I am so honored to continue my service to this community. I am relieved that this, what became a very negative, a campaign full of misinformation — I'm so glad that it is at an end. You know, I'm glad the citizens rejected that in my race," Butler said, after she won the race against Republican candidate John Hinnant.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen Sheriff Re-Elected, School Board Chair Beaten

Sheriff Jim McVicker won a third term Tuesday as Bladen County’s top law enforcement officer while five-term Board of Education member Vince Rozier was defeated, based on unofficial returns posted by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. McVicker, a Republican, defeated former deputy Hakeem Brown by 11 percentage...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat

Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Polls Report Widespread Problems

Computer problems plagued Columbus County when polls opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. Multiple voters said they were turned away when the official voter rolls showed them as having already cast a ballot. The problems were reportedly fixed by around 8 a.m. Several voters said they were told to return...
WRAL

At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls

On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Vice

Care About Policing? You Should Be Watching These Sheriff Races.

When voters go to the polls today, they’ll be deciding not just who gets to make policy but also who gets to enforce it. In many states, sheriffs—who oversee law enforcement offices that police local counties—are elected positions. And while these down-ballot races often fly under the radar, this time around these local races have high stakes for the people who live in the county as well as for the future of police reform in the U.S.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
16K+
Followers
584
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy