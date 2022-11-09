One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Saturday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a 862-vote lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with 95 per cent of votes counted, according to TheNew York Times. The results could take days as Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Midterm polls – Election Day live: Warnock and Fetterman in dead heats as final day of voting beginsIn the US midterm elections, it all comes down to NevadaWho is winning the midterms? These are the races that will tell you

NEVADA STATE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO