Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
The Point, Nov. 11, 2022: Tropical Storm Nicole causes major damage to A1A sections, other parts of Florida’s east coast
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • The Hill: Sasse leaving Senate in January after University of Florida approves him as president. “The university system of Florida’s Board of Governors approved his appointment during a regular meeting, following a round of questioning about how Sasse would handle the job. Several of the board members had expressed a favorable opinion of Sasse and said they were impressed by what they knew about him.”
wuft.org
Updates: Tropical Storm Nicole sweeps through Florida
Update, Thursday at 2:15 p.m.: Flagler County posted photos to its Facebook page of “devastation” on the coastal Florida State Road A1A after Tropical Storm Nicole. Read more from the Florida Storms team about the state’s worst affected areas. Thursday at 1:45 p.m.:. WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) —...
wuft.org
Nicole brings road closures and street flooding to Florida’s east coast
Several bridges and roads on the Space Coast and First Coast were closed Thursday following flooding and erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm made landfall in Florida as Hurricane Nicole near Vero Beach early Thursday morning. Now downgraded back to a Tropical Storm, Nicole is nonetheless bringing serious beach erosion to portions of the Atlantic coastline impacted by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago.
wuft.org
Every evacuation order called ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, so far
Tropical Storm Nicole is set to begin impacting Florida Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions continuing into Thursday. Counties in Florida have started calling evacuation orders and opening shelters as Nicole approaches. Find out if you reside in an evacuation zone here. You can also find if you live in a flood-prone area here. Note that different counties use different evacuation terminology, but regardless of whether a voluntary or mandatory evacuation is called for your area, emergency managers suggest you take the order seriously.
Comments / 0