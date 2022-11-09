Read full article on original website
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
Two Timberline lifts opened Friday
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — It's a good day to be a skier and snowboarder because Timberline Lodge announced Wednesday morning that it will open its lifts Friday, Nov. 11, just two weeks before Thanksgiving. Two lifts, Pucci and Bruno's, are scheduled to open at Timberline Lodge. Other lifts will...
kptv.com
Cooler with a shower chance Friday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a pretty pleasant out there today following another very chilly start. The low temperature at PDX Thursday was 33 degrees, the lowest we’ve seen so far this season. We had a nice mix of clouds and sunshine, and high temperatures topped out in the low 50s.
610KONA
Hop Aboard This Oregon Christmas Train For An Amazing Holiday Adventure
Looking For A Holiday Family Adventure? Mount Hood Railroad Has Christmas Train. Just a few hours away from Tri-Cities, you can hop aboard the train headed toward Christmas Town. If you are looking for a magical adventure this holiday season, Mount Hood Railroad is doing its annual "Christmas Train" again.
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — The food events are nonstop this month and the weather forecast calls for a blessedly rain-free weekend. So make some room, because this week you have three food festivals to choose from, Disney On Ice, a film festival, a Veterans Day parade, a tea tour and even a Japanese anime showcase.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Clutter-filled home heavily damaged by fire in NE Portland
No one was injured in the Thursday evening blaze that displaced the house's residents.A fire heavily damaged a home in Northeast Portland Thursday evening. No one was injured in the blaze in the Cully neighborhood. It is not immediately clear how many people were displaced. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 6:09 p.m. Nov. 10, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire near the intersection of Northeast Emerson Street and Cully Boulevard. The first arriving firefighters found smoke pushing out of the home under pressure at the eave line. There was a glow of fire in a window on the back of the house and firefighters forced entry at the back door. The second engine established a water supply. Crews found excessive clutter inside the home, which was making progress difficult. PF&R said there was concern that the fire had moved into the attic space, so crews opened access holes in the roof to allow water access. The fire was extinguished after about 10 minutes. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KGW
Here’s how to winterize your home ahead of winter in the Pacific Northwest
Six weeks from winter, it’s already cold in Portland. Here’s what you need ahead of the first big freeze.
Christmas tree arrives at Pioneer Square ahead of the holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — After being held virtually for two years, the 38th Tree Lighting Ceremony — a Portland tradition — will return to in person this year on Friday, Nov. 25. The 75-foot tall holiday tree arrived to Pioneer Courthouse Square on Wednesday morning. The tree was...
kptv.com
Firefighter falls through floor during house fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and then found an active fire when they entered the home.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
KTVL
Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state
OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
kptv.com
Portland woman turning 100 has lived a full life
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marianne Tormey is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2022 and her family wants to share the amazing life she has experienced, with 71 of those years in Oregon. Marianne was born and raised in Minnesota. Her mother and father and nine siblings - five sisters and four brothers - lived on a self-sustaining farm. She spoke only German until she attended first grade. She had to convince her parents to let her attend high school. She was the only one from her family to attend. The effort involved walking a mile and a half on Highway 27 on school days and living with a sister for two years so she could finish high school. She graduated with her class of 30 in 1940.
MAP: Here’s how each neighborhood voted in the Gonzalez-Hardesty race
Portland-city-commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalaez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Haredesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland.
Girl, 15, hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in NE Portland
A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after gunfire broke out in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon.
On the hunt for fall colors in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Wash — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're heading to northern Clark County to search for the fall colors at Moulton Falls and Lucia Falls. Apparently, we went straight from summer to winter in a flash! OK, maybe not, but a dry summer and warm October did have something to do with the changing color of the leaves, or lack thereof, depending on where you look.
Portlanders grapple with housing market sticker shock
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret the housing market has changed within the last 5 years — and it will it cost Portlanders a pretty penny for a new home. The Portland Business Journal took home values from Zillow and came up with the minimal annual income needed to buy a house within the Portland metro area — and it turns out a 6-figure salary is needed.
KGW
