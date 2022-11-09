ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostraver Township, PA

1 flown from Rostraver crash

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
One person was flown by medical helicopter from the scene of a crash Tuesday evening in Rostraver, according to county emergency officials.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said first responders were called to Route 51, just north of the county line in Rostraver, for a report of a one-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Medics arranged for a helicopter to fly one person from the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

