cowboystatedaily.com
Sour Grapes: Losing Candidates In Wyoming Vent Frustration With Election Results
There were a handful of losing Wyoming politicians who did not take the high road in conceding their races in the general election Tuesday night. "My opponent didn't show up for any debates and kept a steady stream of insults and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Big Red Wave Would Have Helped Wyoming; Our State Races Were Yawners
Elections have consequences. Especially on a national level. It has taken a few days to digest the consequences of the big mid-term national elections Tuesday. And yet, as I write this, many of the big national questions are yet to be...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hydrogen Production Hub Planned Near Douglas
Focus Clean Energy is planning a hydrogen production facility near Douglas. The Pronghorn Clean Hydrogen Hub is in the earliest planning stages, but the company's founder, Paul Martin, said the facility will produce about 5 gigawatts of hydrogen production. It...
cowboystatedaily.com
Labor Shortage May Limit Wyoming's Federal Energy Funding
Labor shortages are hitting the Wyoming Energy Authority and jeopardizing federal funding for programs that benefit small businesses, local governments, K-12 public schools and agricultural producers. Dire Straits. The WEA has been unable to fill the vacant State Energy Program (SEP)...
cowboystatedaily.com
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature
Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday's election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming's red wave didn't capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken behind Laramie Peak in Albany County, Wyoming by Rose Haroian. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election
After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday's general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita's family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
cowboystatedaily.com
Buck's Limbo Moves Under Gate Impressive, Not Amazing, Say Wyoming Hunters
A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of "limbo" to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It's impressive, say...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming's First Wind Turbines Were Novelties, Then Sold For Scrap
New technology demonstrations are often exercises in trial and error, and Wyoming's first demonstration of wind energy four decades ago was mostly error. On Sept. 4, 1982, about 500 residents, according to a 2014 Bureau of Reclamation document, gathered in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming's Next Secretary Of State
Chuck Gray is Wyoming's next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
newslj.com
U.S. House candidate Hageman, other Republicans win easily
CHEYENNE — As expected, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman came out of the general election victorious Tuesday night, along with many other Republicans in the state. She easily defeated three other contenders in the race, as called by the Associated Press before 9:30 p.m. Democratic candidate Lynette Greybull...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets
With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that "traveling through" private...
cowboystatedaily.com
"Amendment A" Passes In Wyoming, Gives Local Govt's Freedom To Invest Tax Money In Stocks
Wyoming voters have given more flexibility to local governments to invest their tax money on stocks and equities, passing Amendment A in Tuesday's general election. The amendment gives cities and counties the go-ahead to invest in higher-risk stocks and equities....
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Harvest Time in the Field of Yard Signs
Despite being the Dr. Kevorkian of gardening, I managed to raise a respectable crop of campaign yard signs in my front forty this year. It was a colorful crop, planted by folks of differing political persuasions that all flowered in the early autumn sun.
Gordon, Hageman projected winners in Wyoming
Gordon was the heavy favorite against Democrat Theresa A. Livingston and Libertarian Jared J. Baldes.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon's Chief Of Staff Retires, State Sen. Drew Perkins To Take Job
Gov. Mark Gordon's top staffer has stepped down. The governor's office announced Wednesday afternoon that Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh will retire after 36 years of working for the state of Wyoming. "Having been given the opportunity to serve...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, Wins Reelection To House District 46 Seat
Wyoming House District 46 Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie should keep his seat, according to election results reported by the Albany County Clerk's office late Tuesday. With 10 of 16 precincts reporting, Andrew had a commanding lead with more than...
Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor
There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies. The post Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor appeared first on Local News 8.
Wyoming Drivers: Please STOP Plowing Through Good Buildings!
Just a couple of days ago we shared the story of someone plowing their car though a church entrance in Mills Wyoming. Don't worry, everybody is fine. But this exposes one of Wyoming's most troublesome trends. WRECKING PERFECTLY GOOD BUILDINGS WITH CARS. While leaving the building we want and need...
