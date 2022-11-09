ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hydrogen Production Hub Planned Near Douglas

Focus Clean Energy is planning a hydrogen production facility near Douglas. The Pronghorn Clean Hydrogen Hub is in the earliest planning stages, but the company's founder, Paul Martin, said the facility will produce about 5 gigawatts of hydrogen production.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Labor Shortage May Limit Wyoming’s Federal Energy Funding

Labor shortages are hitting the Wyoming Energy Authority and jeopardizing federal funding for programs that benefit small businesses, local governments, K-12 public schools and agricultural producers. Dire Straits. The WEA has been unable to fill the vacant State Energy Program (SEP)
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature

Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday's election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming's red wave didn't capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken behind Laramie Peak in Albany County, Wyoming by Rose Haroian.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election

After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday's general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers

Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita's family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s First Wind Turbines Were Novelties, Then Sold For Scrap

New technology demonstrations are often exercises in trial and error, and Wyoming's first demonstration of wind energy four decades ago was mostly error. On Sept. 4, 1982, about 500 residents, according to a 2014 Bureau of Reclamation document, gathered in
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State

Chuck Gray is Wyoming's next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

U.S. House candidate Hageman, other Republicans win easily

CHEYENNE — As expected, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman came out of the general election victorious Tuesday night, along with many other Republicans in the state. She easily defeated three other contenders in the race, as called by the Associated Press before 9:30 p.m. Democratic candidate Lynette Greybull
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets

With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that "traveling through" private
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Harvest Time in the Field of Yard Signs

Despite being the Dr. Kevorkian of gardening, I managed to raise a respectable crop of campaign yard signs in my front forty this year. It was a colorful crop, planted by folks of differing political persuasions that all flowered in the early autumn sun.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Gordon’s Chief Of Staff Retires, State Sen. Drew Perkins To Take Job

Gov. Mark Gordon's top staffer has stepped down. The governor's office announced Wednesday afternoon that Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh will retire after 36 years of working for the state of Wyoming. "Having been given the opportunity to serve
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, Wins Reelection To House District 46 Seat

Wyoming House District 46 Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie should keep his seat, according to election results reported by the Albany County Clerk's office late Tuesday. With 10 of 16 precincts reporting, Andrew had a commanding lead with more than
LARAMIE, WY

