ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

School Board trustee election results update

The Warren County Election Commission provided an update Thursday on the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustee races for Districts 1 and 5. These results include the in-person voting results plus all affidavit ballots. They do not yet include late absentee ballot votes. Current total votes counted for District...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

TWO CLOSE RACES: Preliminary results show Loviza, Pratt in lead for School Board Trustee races

Election Day came to a close Tuesday night in Warren County and the preliminary results for the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustee races are in. While these results will not be finalized until all absentee ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 8 are delivered and counted, as well as approximately 175 affidavit ballots, the numbers are accurate as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

School board race reportedly left off some Madison County ballots

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters turning out for the Mid Term Elections ran into problems in Madison County Tuesday morning when they said an entire race was left off their ballots. According to election officials, the votes were cast for their candidates, but that doesn’t alleviate the concerns about the outcome of the race.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Barbara Dunn, longtime Hinds County circuit clerk, passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Barbara Dunn, Hinds County’s longtime circuit clerk, has died, according to current Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace. Dunn, served as circuit clerk for more than 31 years before retiring. She stepped down in 2015, endorsing her successor, Wallace, in that year’s race. Wallace said he...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for the Jackson Public School District’s Advanced Academics Program. Thursday, Mount Helm Baptist Church presented the district with a check for $20,000. The money will help the district expand its innovative teaching and learning opportunities while allowing more students to participate in...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi voter turnout remains steady on Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are making it a priority to vote in the November 8 General Election before they head home from a day of work. People of all ages are participating in the vote as Jackson has made all efforts to implement the importance of voting on election day. WJTV 12 News crews […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: 19 things to do in Vicksburg this holiday season

The holiday season is fast approaching. Grocery stores are stock full of turkeys and retailers are decorating their stores. Christmas is coming and to celebrate Vicksburg has a plethora of fun events for every age to enjoy in Vicksburg. Many of these events are listed below. For even more happenings,...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Gant: Veterans Day ‘a call to action’ to help vets

America’s veterans hold a special place of honor. Their legacy of service, commitment and sacrifice to the country should drive Americans to serve those who have served us, Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant told an audience of more than 100 people attending Vicksburg’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Memorial Rose Garden Friday.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

$4 million grant aims to fix White Oak Creek erosion

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded a $4 million grant to Hinds County for the erosion issue that’s affecting White Oak Creek in northeast Jackson. The Northside Sun reported the grant and the $2 million that was allocated for the project by the Mississippi Legislature during […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Margaret Walker Center receives $450K to preserve stories of Black women

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Margaret Walker Center received a $450,000 Humanities in Place grant from the Mellon Foundation to fund a two-part project that builds on the center’s expansion while honoring the legacy of Black women at Jackson State University (JSU).  “Since 2019, we’ve been lucky to receive three rounds of funding from the Mellon Foundation, and […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg, Warren County firefighters team up to teach children

Firefighters from the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Warren County Fire Service recently participated in a “show-n-tell” at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. The event was hosted by Children’s Librarian Marie Cunningham. “The children learned about fire safety, watched as firefighters put on their turn out gear,...
VICKSBURG, MS
copiahmonitor.com

Copiah election results

There were no surprises in the Nov. 8 general election in Copiah County, with several candidates running unopposed for re-election. The biggest race on the ballot was for the 2nd Congressional District. Copiah voters cast 3,602 ballots for Republican challenger Brian Flowers and 3,104 for Democratic incumbent Bennie G. Thompson. District-wide, Thompson had over 58% of the votes with 73% of the votes cast Wednesday morning.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Nov. 10, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rigby Perry is a...
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy