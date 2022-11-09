Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
School Board trustee election results update
The Warren County Election Commission provided an update Thursday on the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustee races for Districts 1 and 5. These results include the in-person voting results plus all affidavit ballots. They do not yet include late absentee ballot votes. Current total votes counted for District...
Vicksburg Post
TWO CLOSE RACES: Preliminary results show Loviza, Pratt in lead for School Board Trustee races
Election Day came to a close Tuesday night in Warren County and the preliminary results for the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustee races are in. While these results will not be finalized until all absentee ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 8 are delivered and counted, as well as approximately 175 affidavit ballots, the numbers are accurate as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
WLBT
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg leaders pass a resolution in support of a new Jackson State University stadium. Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen are calling on alumni and residents of the surrounding area to ask Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers to help JSU get the needed funding for an on-campus stadium.
WLBT
School board race reportedly left off some Madison County ballots
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters turning out for the Mid Term Elections ran into problems in Madison County Tuesday morning when they said an entire race was left off their ballots. According to election officials, the votes were cast for their candidates, but that doesn’t alleviate the concerns about the outcome of the race.
WLBT
Barbara Dunn, longtime Hinds County circuit clerk, passes away
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Barbara Dunn, Hinds County’s longtime circuit clerk, has died, according to current Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace. Dunn, served as circuit clerk for more than 31 years before retiring. She stepped down in 2015, endorsing her successor, Wallace, in that year’s race. Wallace said he...
WLBT
Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ballots from a total of 21 Hinds County precincts are unaccounted for as of Tuesday night. This according to District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton. Officials were seen scrambling Tuesday as they worked to locate all the thumb drives that contain the ballots casted. They’re confident...
WLBT
Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for the Jackson Public School District’s Advanced Academics Program. Thursday, Mount Helm Baptist Church presented the district with a check for $20,000. The money will help the district expand its innovative teaching and learning opportunities while allowing more students to participate in...
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: Ann Dahl devotes retirement to research on Yazoo Backwater issues
Faces of the Floods is a series by The Vicksburg Post that tells the stories of people impacted by catastrophic floods in the Yazoo Backwater area. Those who’ve driven U.S. 61 through the northern end of Warren County and into the South Mississippi Delta over the last four years have likely seen signage that reads, “FINISH THE PUMPS.”
Franklin County unofficial election results posted
Franklin County voters went to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide races involving the U.S. Ho...
Mississippi voter turnout remains steady on Election Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are making it a priority to vote in the November 8 General Election before they head home from a day of work. People of all ages are participating in the vote as Jackson has made all efforts to implement the importance of voting on election day. WJTV 12 News crews […]
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: 19 things to do in Vicksburg this holiday season
The holiday season is fast approaching. Grocery stores are stock full of turkeys and retailers are decorating their stores. Christmas is coming and to celebrate Vicksburg has a plethora of fun events for every age to enjoy in Vicksburg. Many of these events are listed below. For even more happenings,...
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
magnoliastatelive.com
‘You guys got to huddle up’ — Coach Prime coaches Mississippi governor, Jackson mayor on how to win water crisis
Coach Prime has decided to take his coaching skills off the gridiron and into the primetime of Mississippi politics. Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders went on social media to give advice to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Sanders decided to offer his...
Vicksburg Post
Gant: Veterans Day ‘a call to action’ to help vets
America’s veterans hold a special place of honor. Their legacy of service, commitment and sacrifice to the country should drive Americans to serve those who have served us, Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant told an audience of more than 100 people attending Vicksburg’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Memorial Rose Garden Friday.
$4 million grant aims to fix White Oak Creek erosion
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service awarded a $4 million grant to Hinds County for the erosion issue that’s affecting White Oak Creek in northeast Jackson. The Northside Sun reported the grant and the $2 million that was allocated for the project by the Mississippi Legislature during […]
Margaret Walker Center receives $450K to preserve stories of Black women
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Margaret Walker Center received a $450,000 Humanities in Place grant from the Mellon Foundation to fund a two-part project that builds on the center’s expansion while honoring the legacy of Black women at Jackson State University (JSU). “Since 2019, we’ve been lucky to receive three rounds of funding from the Mellon Foundation, and […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg, Warren County firefighters team up to teach children
Firefighters from the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Warren County Fire Service recently participated in a “show-n-tell” at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. The event was hosted by Children’s Librarian Marie Cunningham. “The children learned about fire safety, watched as firefighters put on their turn out gear,...
copiahmonitor.com
Copiah election results
There were no surprises in the Nov. 8 general election in Copiah County, with several candidates running unopposed for re-election. The biggest race on the ballot was for the 2nd Congressional District. Copiah voters cast 3,602 ballots for Republican challenger Brian Flowers and 3,104 for Democratic incumbent Bennie G. Thompson. District-wide, Thompson had over 58% of the votes with 73% of the votes cast Wednesday morning.
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Nov. 10, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rigby Perry is a...
WLBT
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
Comments / 0