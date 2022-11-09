Read full article on original website
KDRV
Your Voice, Your Vote: gun control measure vote's reactions show same aim, different targets
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, PORTLAND, Ore. -- Some Southern Oregon sheriffs have concerns about a statewide ballot measure that appears to have narrow voter approval today. Oregon Measure 114's vote outcome from yesterday's general election shows 50.73% supporting the measure and 49.27% opposing. A new Oregon law this year requires ballots postmarked and mailed by election day to be accepted as valid votes for one week following election day, leaving an undetermined amount of mailed ballots pending for inclusion.
nbc16.com
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
kqennewsradio.com
ELECTION NUMBERS NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION – STATEWIDE
The race for governor is considered too close to call: Democrat Tina Kotek has a slight lead over Republican Christine Drazan, 46 percent to 45 percent. Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has 9 percent of the vote. In Douglas County, Drazan has a wide lead with 68 percent of the vote to 22 percent for Kotek. Johnson claimed 8 percent.
ijpr.org
Golden leads Sparacino in tight Senate District 3 race
Unofficial results in Jackson County, with all precincts reporting, show incumbent Democrat Golden leading over challenger Randy Sparacino by 2,153 votes, a margin of around 3% as of Wednesday morning. Jackson County reports all ballots counted that have currently been received, but ballots that are postmarked by election day and...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/10 – Jackson County Community Panel On Unsheltered Residents, Christmas Tree Permits Available Starting Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Agencies Community Panel On Unsheltered Residents. The community addressed a panel made up of local agencies working to address the needs...
KTVL
Psilocybin production, therapeutic use remains legal in most of Rogue Valley
SOUTHERN OREGON — One measure back on the ballot in Oregon on Election Day was the use of psilocybin in supervised therapy settings, and the multi-year legislative journey has concluded with it remaining legal throughout many parts of the state. As part of what was Measure 109, which passed...
ijpr.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
KTVL
McKinney, Mill, and Mountain fire debris removal begins in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The California Governor's Office of Emergency service says debris removal for the McKinney, Mountain, and Mill fires kicked off this week in Siskiyou County. Officials say making sure properties impacted by wildfires are safe to rebuild is a painstaking but necessary process. In total, 197...
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast's Exhilarating Holiday Lights Celebrations at Brookings, Bandon, Charleston
(Brookings, Oregon) – The term “southern hospitality” takes on a new dimension down around the southern Oregon coast when it comes to the holidays. “Small Towns, Big Lights” could also be the headline, with Brookings, Bandon and Charleston / Coos Bay hitting some high notes for the season for its various lit-up celebrations. (Above: Brookings' Azalea Park, courtesy photo)
KTVL
Dutch Bros. hosts downtown Grants Pass trash clean-up
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros. announced its employees will be participating in a downtown Grants Pass trash clean-up Friday, Nov. 11. The clean-up is happening from 9:00 a.m. to noon. in the back parking lot of the Dutch Bros. headquarters. It is also being hosted by Stream Smart:...
KDRV
I-5 southbound reopened between Rogue River and Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's Southwest Oregon advisory tonight (Thursday night) is updated, saying the left-hand lane of southbound Interstate 5 is open now. ODOT says Interstate 5 at mile post 52 southbound, just south of Grants Pass, has its southbound fast lane open to traffic after...
oregontoday.net
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
KTVL
New childcare facility at Grants Pass Family YMCA opens with ceremony
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Family YMCA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to showcase its new Youth Enrichment Center. Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce says current renovations include 7,000 square feet of childcare facilities for ages 3 to 12, including a physical learning space and a large outdoor play area.
KTVL
Multi-agency emergency response training in Medford today
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department and other local agencies participated in an emergency response training at Providence Medford Medical Center Thursday, Nov. 10. The training scenario was a plane crash that took place on the roof of the hospital. The department says training like this gives it a...
Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town
A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
KTVL
Christmas tree permits to be available Nov. 10
Rogue River/Siskiyou National Forest — Beginning Thursday, families will be able to cut Christmas trees on Forest Service of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands. Christmas tree permits will be available from both agencies. You can get a permit in a number of ways, including:. Online at recreation.gov or...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
KDRV
Several hundred Pacific Power customers without power across Southern Oregon
SAMS VALLEY Ore-- According to Pacific Power's website, several hundred Southern Oregonian customers are without power Sunday afternoon amid a passing storm system that is bringing gusts of wind of upwards of 30 miles per hour. Right now Pacific Power is reporting that there are three power outages across Jackson...
