Labor Shortage May Limit Wyoming’s Federal Energy Funding

Labor shortages are hitting the Wyoming Energy Authority and jeopardizing federal funding for programs that benefit small businesses, local governments, K-12 public schools and agricultural producers. Dire Straits. The WEA has been unable to fill the vacant State Energy Program (SEP)...
While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer

Wyoming's elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. "We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,"...
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature

Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday's election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming's red wave didn't capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers

Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita's family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
Wyoming’s First Wind Turbines Were Novelties, Then Sold For Scrap

New technology demonstrations are often exercises in trial and error, and Wyoming's first demonstration of wind energy four decades ago was mostly error. On Sept. 4, 1982, about 500 residents, according to a 2014 Bureau of Reclamation document, gathered in...
By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election

After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday's general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
Gordon’s Chief Of Staff Retires, State Sen. Drew Perkins To Take Job

Gov. Mark Gordon's top staffer has stepped down. The governor's office announced Wednesday afternoon that Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh will retire after 36 years of working for the state of Wyoming. "Having been given the opportunity to serve...
Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State

Chuck Gray is Wyoming's next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, November 11, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Barb Becker in east-central Goshen County. Barb writes: "The spent sunflowers seem to be awaiting the sun's warmth to thaw out.". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets

With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that "traveling through" private...
Rod Miller: Harvest Time in the Field of Yard Signs

Despite being the Dr. Kevorkian of gardening, I managed to raise a respectable crop of campaign yard signs in my front forty this year. It was a colorful crop, planted by folks of differing political persuasions that all flowered in the early autumn sun.
Megan Degenfelder Wins Race for Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction

Megan Degenfelder is Wyoming's next superintendent of public instruction. A sixth-generation Wyomingite and the state's Republican nominee, Degenfelder beat Democratic opponent Sergio Maldonado in Tuesday's general election for the seat. In January she will replace governor-appointed Superintendent Brian Schroeder, whom she beat in the Aug. 16 primary election.
