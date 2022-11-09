Read full article on original website
Labor Shortage May Limit Wyoming's Federal Energy Funding
Labor shortages are hitting the Wyoming Energy Authority and jeopardizing federal funding for programs that benefit small businesses, local governments, K-12 public schools and agricultural producers. Dire Straits. The WEA has been unable to fill the vacant State Energy Program (SEP)...
While Wyoming's Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer
Wyoming's elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. "We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,"...
Bill Sniffin: Big Red Wave Would Have Helped Wyoming; Our State Races Were Yawners
Elections have consequences. Especially on a national level. It has taken a few days to digest the consequences of the big mid-term national elections Tuesday. And yet, as I write this, many of the big national questions are yet to be...
Buck's Limbo Moves Under Gate Impressive, Not Amazing, Say Wyoming Hunters
A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of "limbo" to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It's impressive, say...
Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature
Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday's election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming's red wave didn't capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita's family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
Wyoming's First Wind Turbines Were Novelties, Then Sold For Scrap
New technology demonstrations are often exercises in trial and error, and Wyoming's first demonstration of wind energy four decades ago was mostly error. On Sept. 4, 1982, about 500 residents, according to a 2014 Bureau of Reclamation document, gathered in...
By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election
After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday's general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
Gordon's Chief Of Staff Retires, State Sen. Drew Perkins To Take Job
Gov. Mark Gordon's top staffer has stepped down. The governor's office announced Wednesday afternoon that Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh will retire after 36 years of working for the state of Wyoming. "Having been given the opportunity to serve...
Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming's Next Secretary Of State
Chuck Gray is Wyoming's next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
Write In For Wyoming Governor Only A Blip On Election Night
There was a lot of noise from Brent Bien fans. But little result. After the primary votes for the Republican nominee for Governor of Wyoming went Mark Gordon there were those who went home feeling a bit dissatisfied. Brent Bien fans had taken their campaign signs down and gone home.
Gordon, Hageman projected winners in Wyoming
Gordon was the heavy favorite against Democrat Theresa A. Livingston and Libertarian Jared J. Baldes.
Governor Gordon's Chief Of Staff Retiring; Former State Senator Named As Replacement
Governor Mark Gordon is announcing a change to his leadership team. Current Chief of Staff, Buck McVeigh, is announcing that he will retire at the end of the year. To take his place, the Governor has named now former State Senator Drew Perkins his new Chief of Staff. "I will...
Wyoming voters approve Amendment A, opening door to new revenue source for local governments
CASPER, Wyo. — During the 2022 General Election, Wyoming voters were asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would remove restrictions prohibiting local governments from investing in stocks and equities. With all 23 counties reporting after midnight, roughly 57% of voters — 103,366 voters — cast...
Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor
There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies. The post Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor appeared first on Local News 8.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, November 11, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Barb Becker in east-central Goshen County. Barb writes: "The spent sunflowers seem to be awaiting the sun's warmth to thaw out.". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets
With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that "traveling through" private...
Rod Miller: Harvest Time in the Field of Yard Signs
Despite being the Dr. Kevorkian of gardening, I managed to raise a respectable crop of campaign yard signs in my front forty this year. It was a colorful crop, planted by folks of differing political persuasions that all flowered in the early autumn sun.
Megan Degenfelder Wins Race for Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction
Megan Degenfelder is Wyoming's next superintendent of public instruction. A sixth-generation Wyomingite and the state's Republican nominee, Degenfelder beat Democratic opponent Sergio Maldonado in Tuesday's general election for the seat. In January she will replace governor-appointed Superintendent Brian Schroeder, whom she beat in the Aug. 16 primary election.
Wyoming Drivers: Please STOP Plowing Through Good Buildings!
Just a couple of days ago we shared the story of someone plowing their car though a church entrance in Mills Wyoming. Don't worry, everybody is fine. But this exposes one of Wyoming's most troublesome trends. WRECKING PERFECTLY GOOD BUILDINGS WITH CARS. While leaving the building we want and need...
