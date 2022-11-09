Read full article on original website
Illinois' Eric Sorensen elected to U.S. House
ILLLINOIS (AP) — Democrat Eric Sorensen has won election to U.S. House in Illinois' 17th Congressional District. The former TV weatherman won the seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Cheri Bustos and after defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King. Sorensen's election in the state's 17th District brings to Congress...
Illinois retains Democratic super majority for state level politics
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — For the midterm election, there was an expected shift in the balance of power at the federal level, but experts say that Illinois performed as expected. "Democrats draw the map, and they draw the maps to their favor, you know they've drawn three in a...
Gov. Pritzker willing to amend SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker was elected to serve another four years as Illinois governor, and he is already laying out the plans for his next term. One of the first things that seems to be on his agenda is amending the SAFE-T Act in regard to the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, which has earned harsh criticism and was a topic that followed him throughout his campaign for reelection.
Illinois Attorney General files brief opposing McDonald's no-poach hiring
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, led a bipartisan coalition of 21 attorneys general, has filed an Amicus brief against a McDonald's no-poach policy. The policy prohibits current employees from moving locations within the same restaurant chain. It also prohibits other McDonald's locations from hiring someone who has worked at any other franchise within the last six months.
Illinois veterans assistance organization sues VA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A state-wide veterans assistance organization has filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions (IACVAC) filed a complaint in federal court on November 10 claiming the VA has a hidden procedure judge claims for veterans known as 'Blue Water Veterans' who served in the Vietnam War.
Missouri conservation agents remind deer hunters of mandatory CWD sampling this weekend
COLUMBIA — Missouri hunters prepared Thursday for the start of firearms deer season this weekend. The season usually brings 500,000 people outdoors. Missouri Conservation Agents reminded deer hunters of the mandatory sampling of Chronic Waste Disease, or CWD, on the first weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Missouri Conservation Department Officials require the testing for hunters in 34 out of 38 counties in the CWD management zone. Conservation agents wanted hunters to limit the spread of CWD in Missouri’s white tail deer. CWD is a fatal disease found in deer and other members of the deer family. The Missouri Department of Conservation will have sampling stations in 38 counties open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this weekend.
Cannabis tax to bring revenue for Missouri
MISSOURI (KHQA) — On Tuesday, Missouri became the 20th state to legalize the recreational use marijuana. The amendment passed at just over 53% and addressed personal use regulations, the marijuana commercial license application process, criminal expungement, and state tax implications. Kollin Kapfer, a store manager for Coco in Hannibal,...
More than 1.5 million Bivalent vaccine doses administered in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Thursday that more than 1.5 million people in Illinois have received a dose of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines. The state also reported that it has surpassed the 25 million threshold for total COVID-19 vaccinations. As the...
ISBE guidelines for free, reduced meals for childcare centers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced the guidelines for free and reduced-priced meals at participating childcare centers. Childcare centers and daycare homes that are participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) must provide meals to enrolled children at no additional cost.
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole. The National Hurricane Center determined that in a special 6 p.m. Wednesday advisory, saying the strengthening happened while the storm was making landfall in Grand Bahama Island. Nicole's maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph, which...
$8M in forgivable loans for some cannabis business owners
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $8 million in direct forgivable loan funds for the cannabis social equity loan program. The Cannabis Social Equity Loan program was first launched in 2021 to provide loan interest loans to those who are eligible social...
