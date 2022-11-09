Sacramento – On this Veteran’s Day, CAL Fire and the U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office (P3O) are teaming up to help vets get jobs. The two signed a proclamation earlier this year to partner in an effort that supports soldiers and families in overcoming barriers to obtain meaningful employment and education opportunities. P3O has transformed how both the Army Reserve and corporate America attract, develop, and retain talent. Organizers say it does that by leveraging technology, management tools, social networking platforms, and hiring events with several veteran organizations. Some of those are Vet Jobs, Recruit Military, and Returning Veterans: Enlisting Their Skills, or R.V.E.T.S. That is CAL FIRE’s grassroots effort to assist veterans, service members, and their families with integration and transition into service with the department and the state of California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO