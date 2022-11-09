Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers...
mymotherlode.com
CAL Fire And U.S. Army Join Forces On Jobs
Sacramento – On this Veteran’s Day, CAL Fire and the U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office (P3O) are teaming up to help vets get jobs. The two signed a proclamation earlier this year to partner in an effort that supports soldiers and families in overcoming barriers to obtain meaningful employment and education opportunities. P3O has transformed how both the Army Reserve and corporate America attract, develop, and retain talent. Organizers say it does that by leveraging technology, management tools, social networking platforms, and hiring events with several veteran organizations. Some of those are Vet Jobs, Recruit Military, and Returning Veterans: Enlisting Their Skills, or R.V.E.T.S. That is CAL FIRE’s grassroots effort to assist veterans, service members, and their families with integration and transition into service with the department and the state of California.
mymotherlode.com
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were...
mymotherlode.com
East Sonora Chase Ends In Crash
East Sonora, CA – A chase in East Sonora that reached speeds of over 80 mph on Highway 108 ended in a crash and an arrest for DUI. A report of a drunk driver had Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for the vehicle in the area of Mono Way and Cordelia Avenue near Hess Avenue on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. A deputy spotted the car and observed the vehicle swerving. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports that the deputy tried to make a traffic stop near Mono Way and Highway 108, but the driver, 46-year-old Lee Peterson, hit the gas, continuing east on the highway.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Thursday Morning Frost Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Mother Lode until 9 AM this (Thursday) morning. Temperatures as low as thirty-one to thirty-seven degrees are resulting in frost formation. Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
Comments / 0