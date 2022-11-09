Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Families advised to evacuate and firefighters injured as LaRue County wildfire burns
LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Families were advised to evacuate Thursday as a wildfire burned in a large wooded area near homes in LaRue County. The sheriff said Thursday that at least 20 families living near Edlin Hill Road were advised as firefighters from several agencies in and around LaRue County worked to control several fires burning within a 200-acre wooded area between New Haven and Hodgenville.
adairvoice.com
Staff, youth assaulted during riot at Youth Development Center
Around 30 juveniles in the Adair Youth Development Center apparently gained control of at least one wing of the facility Friday night and at least one corrections officer and several juveniles were injured before law enforcement was able to get back control of the facility. Local law enforcement and EMS...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs announces Hardee’s coming to town
A new fast food restaurant will be locating in Russell Springs. Mayor Eddie Thomas gave WJRS News more details about the Hardee’s locating in Russell Springs, along with a possible timeline of construction.
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
lakercountry.com
Adair County man arrested for allegedly setting fire at local business
A Columbia man was arrested yesterday evening after he allegedly set a fire at a local business in Columbia. According to Columbia Police, an investigation began after surveillance footage captured a man setting a fire at Save-A-Lot Tuesday night. That investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 26-year-old Zachery C. Ballou.
1,200-acre wildfire continues in Rockcastle County
Federal Forestry Fire officials are on the scene as the fire has grown to a size that area fire departments were unable to contain.
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
somerset106.com
Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region
Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown woman taken to hospital following wreck on parkway
A Jamestown woman was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle wreck on the Cumberland Parkway Monday morning. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Ravin Davis was operating a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van eastbound on the Cumberland Parkway when she lost control of the vehicle, entering the median and then entered the westbound lanes before overcorrecting and entering back into the median where the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the median.
wbiw.com
Officer conducts traffic stop and makes arrest
BEDFORD – A Kentucky woman was arrested early Friday, November 4th after a Bedford Police officer conducted a traffic stop for not having plates on a vehicle or a trailer. The vehicle was stopped at G and 16th streets and spoke to the male driver and his female passenger 31-year-old Tobi Grider, of Russell Springs, KY.
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
WHAS 11
Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
wdrb.com
Air Quality Alert Issued Thursday for Smoke
The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared the air quality today to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the areas highlighted below because there are higher concentrations of smoke particles in the air. It seems reasonable to expect northern Larue, northern Nelson, and parts of Spencer county may also be experiencing reduced air quality given the position of fires in those areas yesterday and this morning.
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Police Arrest Danville Man In Major Drug Bust
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says his narcotics detectives were watching 40-year-old Geovania Coleman of Danville, a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. When he failed to signal at an intersection, detectives pulled him over. Coleman was also driving on a suspended license. During the roadside investigation, a K9 was deployed and signaled the presence of drugs. Deputies found backpacks with a large quantity of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also found mushrooms and Xanax. A search of Coleman turned up a gun and a large amount of cash. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
lakercountry.com
One election complaint in Russell County reported to Attorney General’s office
During each election, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office sets up an election violation hotline to report potential violations. Of around 300 reports across the state, only one was in Russell County. The complaints are reported using broad categories and do not include specific details of the allegations. The lone...
lakercountry.com
County clerk’s office closed 3 days next week
The Russell County Clerk’s Office will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 14-16, to attend a clerk’s conference in Louisville. The clerk’s office will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. and will also be open Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
wvih.com
Pedestrian Dies Attempting To Cross I-65
A man was killed Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-65 in Hardin County. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Springfield Road to a report of an unknown male acting erratically in the area. Upon arrival, Deputy Dustin Williams and other witnesses observed a male in the distance jumping over the I-65 fence.
quicksie983.com
Orchard Coming to Elizabethtown
City Council approved plans for a community orchard in Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council meeting, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a community orchard at the nature park was approved. The MOU approved a space of up to 2.5 acres in the nature park to be used for the orchard. The park should be complete by December of next year.
WLKY.com
Hardin County authorities investigate fatal accident that shut down I-65
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly accident that shut down I-65. Around 4;30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Springfield road on the south side of Elizabethtown for a report of a man acting erratically. An officer responding to the incident saw the man...
Comments / 0