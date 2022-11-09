ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

Musk: ‘Borderline illegal’ to support Republicans in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has not been scared to share his political opinions recently, and he posted one on Tuesday about the political climate in San Francisco. “It is borderline illegal to support Republicans in San Francisco! Even admitting you know some is pretty bad,” he said, adding a laughing […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Where local SF races landed overnight

It was a good night for San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Why it matters: Though she wasn't up for re-election, five public officials Breed appointed earlier this year — due to school board and district attorney recalls, and a vacant seat in District 6 — were all leading their respective races, per preliminary results from San Francisco's Department of Elections as of Tuesday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

The SF Election isn’t over

The San Francisco election isn’t over. In fact, it’s far from over. And in some close races, that could matter. The Department of Elections has counted 158,000 ballots. There are still 104,000 more to count. So nearly 40 percent of all the ballots are still pending. I talked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race

OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
OAKLAND, CA
davisvanguard.org

Berkeley Law Groups Face Backlash and Harassment after Banning Zionist Speakers

BERKELEY, CA – Nine Berkeley Law Groups—Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine, Berkeley Law Muslim Student Association, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) Law Students Association, Womxn of Color Collective, Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Queer Caucus, Community Defense Project, Women of Berkeley Law, and Law Students of African Descent—agreed to adopt a pro-BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) bylaw refusing to support Israeli apartheid and to exhibit a commitment to Palestinian peoples on campus and at large.
BERKELEY, CA
POZ

In a First, San Francisco Elects HIV-Positive Candidate to Board of Supervisors

San Francisco has elected HIV-positive candidate Matt Dorsey to the city’s Board of Supervisors. As a supervisor, Dorsey will aim to address some of the city’s most daunting challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, safety and open-air drug markets. But as someone who openly discusses his own struggles with addiction and understands the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities, Dorsey says he is the right person to tackle these challenges.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Breed's allies fare well, but mayor has work cut out for her

One elected leader glowing in the glory of victory Wednesday wasn’t even on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. Voters largely validated Mayor London Breed’s slate of recent appointees to the Board of Education, Board of Supervisors and District Attorney. The support serves as a pillar for Breed to build on, as she looks to improve upon the low approval ratings she has received in recent months and address a litany...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Jenkins declares victory but Hamasaki waits for full vote count

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory in her bid for a four-year term on Wednesday, but her leading challenger, civil rights attorney John Hamasaki, declined to concede the race. As of Tuesday night, Jenkins won 48% of first-choice votes, compared to 34% for Hamasaki. The remainder was split between two other candidates. Jenkins remains below the 50% threshold necessary to avoid ranked-choice voting, in which trailing candidates’ supporters have their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot

SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Mayor Joins Worldwide Pledge to Cut Green Gas Emissions

The mayor of San Jose is issuing an urgent call to other cities to step up to fight greenhouse gas emissions. Mayor Sam Liccardo is concerned about what will happen if leadership changes in one or two houses of Congress. He is joining mayors and leaders from several hundred other cities and regions across the world in a pledge to "step up where our future Congress could fall short."
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Jenkins claims win in SF District Attorney race; thousands of ballots still uncounted

SAN FRANCISCO -- Incumbent Brooke Jenkins has declared victory in the race for San Francisco District Attorney Wednesday. although there are still thousands of ballots to be counted.After several rounds of ranked-choice voting tabulations, Jenkins held a sizable lead of 56% to 44% over former police commissioner John Hamasaki. Challengers Joe Alioto Veronese and Maurice Chenier were eliminated in the first two rounds.Jenkins's campaign issued a statement saying, "The latest ranked choice voting scenario ... shows Jenkins easily passing the required 50 + 1% threshold and will likely cruise to victory with over 55% percent of the vote." "I extend my...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco District 4 candidates neck-and-neck

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a tight race in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, with District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar neck-and-neck with challenger Joel Engardio in his bid to unseat the incumbent representing the Sunset neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to preliminary election returns. As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Engardio has […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

