48hills.org
The supes races are showing the impact of the corrupt redistricting process
The next 30,000 votes have been counted, and at this rate it will be well into next week before we have the final results. That matters at this point only for two local contests: The D4 supe race and Proposition D. The data is entirely clear, but in general, the...
Musk: ‘Borderline illegal’ to support Republicans in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has not been scared to share his political opinions recently, and he posted one on Tuesday about the political climate in San Francisco. “It is borderline illegal to support Republicans in San Francisco! Even admitting you know some is pretty bad,” he said, adding a laughing […]
kalw.org
San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters
According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Where local SF races landed overnight
It was a good night for San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Why it matters: Though she wasn't up for re-election, five public officials Breed appointed earlier this year — due to school board and district attorney recalls, and a vacant seat in District 6 — were all leading their respective races, per preliminary results from San Francisco's Department of Elections as of Tuesday night.
48hills.org
The SF Election isn’t over
The San Francisco election isn’t over. In fact, it’s far from over. And in some close races, that could matter. The Department of Elections has counted 158,000 ballots. There are still 104,000 more to count. So nearly 40 percent of all the ballots are still pending. I talked...
KTVU FOX 2
2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race
OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
davisvanguard.org
Berkeley Law Groups Face Backlash and Harassment after Banning Zionist Speakers
BERKELEY, CA – Nine Berkeley Law Groups—Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine, Berkeley Law Muslim Student Association, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) Law Students Association, Womxn of Color Collective, Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Queer Caucus, Community Defense Project, Women of Berkeley Law, and Law Students of African Descent—agreed to adopt a pro-BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) bylaw refusing to support Israeli apartheid and to exhibit a commitment to Palestinian peoples on campus and at large.
In a First, San Francisco Elects HIV-Positive Candidate to Board of Supervisors
San Francisco has elected HIV-positive candidate Matt Dorsey to the city’s Board of Supervisors. As a supervisor, Dorsey will aim to address some of the city’s most daunting challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, safety and open-air drug markets. But as someone who openly discusses his own struggles with addiction and understands the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities, Dorsey says he is the right person to tackle these challenges.
sfarchdiocese.org
Letter to the Faithful: Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone responds to passage of Proposition 1
On Nov. 9, 2022, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone released the following letter to the faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco on the passage of Proposition 1. Dear Faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco:. I wanted to take this moment to express my deepest appreciation for all your efforts...
Breed's allies fare well, but mayor has work cut out for her
One elected leader glowing in the glory of victory Wednesday wasn’t even on the ballot in Tuesday’s election. Voters largely validated Mayor London Breed’s slate of recent appointees to the Board of Education, Board of Supervisors and District Attorney. The support serves as a pillar for Breed to build on, as she looks to improve upon the low approval ratings she has received in recent months and address a litany...
Jenkins declares victory but Hamasaki waits for full vote count
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory in her bid for a four-year term on Wednesday, but her leading challenger, civil rights attorney John Hamasaki, declined to concede the race. As of Tuesday night, Jenkins won 48% of first-choice votes, compared to 34% for Hamasaki. The remainder was split between two other candidates. Jenkins remains below the 50% threshold necessary to avoid ranked-choice voting, in which trailing candidates’ supporters have their...
Accused Pelosi attacker DePape indicted by federal grand jury
David DePape, the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Department of Justice for the Northern District of California.
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins Talks Regrets, Pelosi Attack, and Plans to End ‘Lawlessness'
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins sat down with Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban on Wednesday for a wide-ranging, one-on-one interview – her first since the election. Jenkins spoke exclusively to the NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit about how she plans to move ahead in restoring accountability to a...
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Mayor Joins Worldwide Pledge to Cut Green Gas Emissions
The mayor of San Jose is issuing an urgent call to other cities to step up to fight greenhouse gas emissions. Mayor Sam Liccardo is concerned about what will happen if leadership changes in one or two houses of Congress. He is joining mayors and leaders from several hundred other cities and regions across the world in a pledge to "step up where our future Congress could fall short."
Jenkins claims win in SF District Attorney race; thousands of ballots still uncounted
SAN FRANCISCO -- Incumbent Brooke Jenkins has declared victory in the race for San Francisco District Attorney Wednesday. although there are still thousands of ballots to be counted.After several rounds of ranked-choice voting tabulations, Jenkins held a sizable lead of 56% to 44% over former police commissioner John Hamasaki. Challengers Joe Alioto Veronese and Maurice Chenier were eliminated in the first two rounds.Jenkins's campaign issued a statement saying, "The latest ranked choice voting scenario ... shows Jenkins easily passing the required 50 + 1% threshold and will likely cruise to victory with over 55% percent of the vote." "I extend my...
San Francisco District 4 candidates neck-and-neck
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a tight race in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, with District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar neck-and-neck with challenger Joel Engardio in his bid to unseat the incumbent representing the Sunset neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to preliminary election returns. As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Engardio has […]
Musk ends work from home for remaining Twitter employees
With all the shakeups at Twitter in recent days, employees are likely a bit on edge. Now, Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk has ordered all employees back to the office full-time.
Twitter workers' return could make big difference for downtown SF businesses, expert says
Whether Twitter workers come back to the office or not, the downtown foot traffic could make a big difference for local businesses, as San Francisco has seen the slowest rate of return and economic recovery than "almost anywhere else in the U.S."
