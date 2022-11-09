Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Saturday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Sat 8 am 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.2 9.2
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 06:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Southern Lake County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lake, Orange, Osceola, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Dense Fog Spread Across the East Coast Counties At 630 AM, surface observations and satellite imagery showed areas of fog over the interior had spread across the east coast counties, mainly from Brevard County southward. Visibilities had dropped below one mile in some locations and as low as 400 yards in a few spots. The fog will create hazardous driving conditions early this morning, before burning off between 8 and 9 AM. Drivers should prepare to encounter rapid reductions in visibility from locally dense fog on their morning commute. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
