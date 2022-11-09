Read full article on original website
Missoula Man Charged With Felony Theft Again, Stole a Running Car
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:43 a.m. on November 10, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was informed of a reported stolen vehicle that was parked on or near Addison Street. The registered owner stated that the vehicle was left running but that he had possession of the key so there was no key inside the vehicle.
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Man Flees in a Stolen Car During a Severe Blizzard in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 7, 2022, Missoula County Dispatch received a report that a silver Toyota Camry had been recently stolen in Granite County. A Missoula Deputy was on routine patrol in the area of Interstate 90 and received a report of the theft. The visibility conditions...
Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man Fires Gunshots at a Vehicle in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 4, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to gunshots fired at a vehicle downtown. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “The Missoula Police Department responded and observed a vehicle with a bullet hole with a...
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
Missoula Crime Report: 26 Cases This Week and Lots of Stolen Cars
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 26 criminal complaints this week, which is 16 more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those were partner or family member assault cases. “One involved an...
New Program Helps Violators Make Court Appearances and Avoid Jail
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County has a relatively new program that is assisting misdemeanor violators in successfully making their court appearances, to avoid being arrested and jailed. KGVO spoke to Reentry Coordinator Kimberly White to describe the program. They Miss their Civil Court Dates and End up in...
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
Missoula’s Growth Putting the Pinch on Snow Plowing
It's not just big snow storms that are putting pressure on snow removal operations for the City of Missoula. City Deputy Public Works Director Brian Hensel says growth is also making it difficult to keep up with storms like the ones we're seeing this week. When the city ordered nothing...
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Stealing a Vehicle on Broadway
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 31st, 2022, at approximately 5:12 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that her vehicle was stolen from a casino parking lot on West Broadway. The complainant said that she last saw her vehicle parked in the parking lot at around 3:00 a.m.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Montana Energy Specialist Warns Against Indoor Grill Usage
As a kid growing up in Wyoming, being exposed to power outages was just part of a normal winter. You lose power, it takes a while to come back on, you bundle up in the meantime. It was an opportunity to get a fire going in the fireplace and get nice and cozy. However, many apartment dwellers in Montana cities like Missoula don't have fireplaces and rely on central heat to stay warm in the winter months. And when the power goes out, bad ideas can turn into disasters.
Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow
Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
New Affordable Housing Coming to Missoula, Taking Applications
Many Missoulians are frustrated with Missoula's housing situation. Costs rose significantly during the pandemic-housing boom, and since then the cost of rent is still increasing and home prices are remaining stable even as home prices are falling in many cities. It's a relief to write about good news on this subject.
Mayor, Commissioner on Failure of the Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the dust settled on Wednesday morning and it was apparent that the Crisis Intervention Levy had failed to pass, KGVO reached out to City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess who said he understood why the levy failed to pass. The Mayor Weighs in on...
Missoula City Councilor Reports Levy Flier to Political Practices
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices over a flier that was mailed out to thousands of Missoula County residents in support of the Crisis Services Levy. KGVO News reached out to Vasecka who explained her...
Missoula Justices of the Peace on Talk Back After Election Wins
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula’s incumbent Justices of the Peace Landee Holloway and Alex Beal both called into the KGVO Talk Back show to thank listeners for reelecting them to another term on the bench and talked about the next four years. Judge Landee Holloway said she plans...
