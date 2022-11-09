ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula Man Charged With Felony Theft Again, Stole a Running Car

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:43 a.m. on November 10, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was informed of a reported stolen vehicle that was parked on or near Addison Street. The registered owner stated that the vehicle was left running but that he had possession of the key so there was no key inside the vehicle.
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man Fires Gunshots at a Vehicle in Downtown Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 4, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to gunshots fired at a vehicle downtown. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “The Missoula Police Department responded and observed a vehicle with a bullet hole with a...
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?

There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
Missoula’s Growth Putting the Pinch on Snow Plowing

It's not just big snow storms that are putting pressure on snow removal operations for the City of Missoula. City Deputy Public Works Director Brian Hensel says growth is also making it difficult to keep up with storms like the ones we're seeing this week. When the city ordered nothing...
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Montana Energy Specialist Warns Against Indoor Grill Usage

As a kid growing up in Wyoming, being exposed to power outages was just part of a normal winter. You lose power, it takes a while to come back on, you bundle up in the meantime. It was an opportunity to get a fire going in the fireplace and get nice and cozy. However, many apartment dwellers in Montana cities like Missoula don't have fireplaces and rely on central heat to stay warm in the winter months. And when the power goes out, bad ideas can turn into disasters.
Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow

Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
New Affordable Housing Coming to Missoula, Taking Applications

Many Missoulians are frustrated with Missoula's housing situation. Costs rose significantly during the pandemic-housing boom, and since then the cost of rent is still increasing and home prices are remaining stable even as home prices are falling in many cities. It's a relief to write about good news on this subject.
