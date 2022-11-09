ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens

Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2 teens die in overnight wreck in Marshall Co.

----- Two teens died in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night. It happened on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant at 11:45 p.m. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says Michael Finley and Torrie Smith died at the scene. They were both 18 and from Grant. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

2 teens die in Thursday night Marshall County crash

Two teens died following a one-car crash in Marshall County Thursday night. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said the incident happened on Merrill Mountain Road at about 11:45 p.m. Michael Finley, 18, and Torrie Smith, 18, both of Grant, were pronounced dead on the scene. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Traffic stop on Hwy 280 leads to recovery of drugs, stolen firearm

A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Thanks to the efforts of a Shelby County deputy, a traffic stop led to the recovery of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 353 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, one of which was a stole handgun from Birmingham.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy