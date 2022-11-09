Read full article on original website
Related
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Three teens were killed after the car they were traveling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire in Cullman County early Friday morning, according to a police report.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victims identified in Cullman Co. wreck that killed 3 teens, injured 1
The three teenagers killed in a Cullman County crash Friday morning have been identified as students of Susan Moore High School in Blount County. The Cullman County coroner identified the teens as 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt of Oneonta, 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings of Oneonta and 15-year-old Evan Magana of Snead.
WAFF
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his...
WAFF
Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
Town Creek man dies day after sibling brawl, shooting in Hatton
When authorities arrived the day after the shooting, they found the suspect unresponsive.
WAAY-TV
2 teens die in overnight wreck in Marshall Co.
----- Two teens died in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night. It happened on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant at 11:45 p.m. The Marshall County Coroner's Office says Michael Finley and Torrie Smith died at the scene. They were both 18 and from Grant. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
WAFF
Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg by his mother on Wednesday. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office the man, Lucas Harville, allegedly assaulted his brother with a baseball bat which led to his own mother shooting him in order to stop him.
Police: 3 injured in Huntsville crash, charges likely
Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville Thursday night.
WAFF
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on Friday. That’s according to multiple law enforcement and county officials. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the single-vehicle wreck. They say it...
Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The roadway remains closed at this time. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
WAFF
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
2 teens die in Thursday night Marshall County crash
Two teens died following a one-car crash in Marshall County Thursday night. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said the incident happened on Merrill Mountain Road at about 11:45 p.m. Michael Finley, 18, and Torrie Smith, 18, both of Grant, were pronounced dead on the scene. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office...
ALEA issues statement over Marshall County Deputy’s death
Several members and agencies of law enforcement across the state of Alabama have been sending their prayers and condolences to the family and community of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, who passed away this week.
WAFF
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway after Town Creek man wanted for assault found dead at his mom's house
Sheriff's deputies in Lawrence County arrived at a home in the Hatton community Thursday with the intention of arresting a man for assault. Instead, they found him unresponsive at his mother's home, and now, a death investigation is underway to find out what happened to 43-year-old Lucas Harville. The Lawrence...
Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Shelby Reporter
Traffic stop on Hwy 280 leads to recovery of drugs, stolen firearm
A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Thanks to the efforts of a Shelby County deputy, a traffic stop led to the recovery of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 353 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, one of which was a stole handgun from Birmingham.
Comments / 0