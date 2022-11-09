ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

golaurens.com

Fuller named SCBCA Top 5 Boys 3A Seniors

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced their 2022-2023 preseason awards on Tuesday. Clinton Red Devil Taliek Fuller was named one of the top 5 seniors in 3A boys. 2022-2023 SCBCA Preseason Awards. SCBCA Elite Boys. Jordan Butler, Christ Church. Arden Conyers, Westwood. Tre Maddox, Gray Collegiate. Cameron Scott, Lexington.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

South Carolina high school football games rescheduled

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Clemson stays in the top 10 of the CFB Playoff ranking

Clemson's first loss of the season dropped the Tigers from fifth to 12th in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. But in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night, the Tigers are hanging on in the top 10 at number 10. Georgia was the new No. 1...
CLEMSON, SC
golaurens.com

Michael "Mike" Vincent Senn - Laurens

Michael “Mike” Vincent Senn, age 69, husband of Linda Byars Senn, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was born April 9, 1953 in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late Harold Murphy Senn and the late Omega Mae Pitts Senn. Mike will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Papa, and brother. He was a member of Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church, Vice President of Byars Machine Shop, and President of Dusco Inc.
LAURENS, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule

Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton, Laurens moving Veterans Day programs indoors

Laurens and Clinton will move their Veteran's Day programs indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. The city of Clinton will hold a Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11 at 1:00 pm. The program will be held at Broad Street United Methodist Church. Veterans Day is a special...
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

French announces retirement as executive director of Straight Street

Straight Street of Laurens Executive Director Wayne French has announced his retirement after over 20 years with the organization. “French has been an integral part and workhorse of our ministry over the past two decades,” said Jason Bailey, chairman of Straight Street of Laurens. “His presence, work ethic and love for the kids in our community have provided a safe and consistent place to gather each weekend. Due to his efforts and through the nightly Straight Talk discussions, many teens in our area came to not only hear the Gospel but know Jesus.”
LAURENS, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County SC Election Results 2022

While some incumbents holding offices in Anderson County had challengers, most ran unopposed. There were some decisions for voters to make on the state level. With forty-six of forty-six counties across the state reporting, Republican Governor Henry McMaster defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham 980,669 to 684,935. Republican Senator Tim Scott defeated...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Edith Alewine Skinner - Laurens

Edith Alewine Skinner, age 97, of Laurens and wife of the late Ralph Page Skinner, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community. Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late John Clarence Alewine and Margaret Mae Fisher. A member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Edith was formerly employed with Laurens Shirt Company.
LAURENS, SC
furman.edu

Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg officials said a Veterans Day parade set for Friday has been canceled due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole - but other activities will go on as planned. The parade was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Church Street but will no longer take...
SPARTANBURG, SC

