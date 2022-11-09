Read full article on original website
Huge commit for Clemson, Bakich
Clemson picked up a huge commitment Thursday from an in-state prospect. Charleston 2026 OF Sterling Coaxum committed to play for coach Bakich and the Tigers. Coaxum covers the outfield with ease and (...)
Clemson set to host top QB prospect Saturday
Clemson will play host to a top young quarterback prospect this weekend. Findlay (Ohio) High School's Ryan Montgomery -- a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore in the class of 2025 -- will be a headlining (...)
golaurens.com
Fuller named SCBCA Top 5 Boys 3A Seniors
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced their 2022-2023 preseason awards on Tuesday. Clinton Red Devil Taliek Fuller was named one of the top 5 seniors in 3A boys. 2022-2023 SCBCA Preseason Awards. SCBCA Elite Boys. Jordan Butler, Christ Church. Arden Conyers, Westwood. Tre Maddox, Gray Collegiate. Cameron Scott, Lexington.
Dabo Swinney Believes There's Media Bias Against Clemson, ACC
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes there's a media bias against his team and the ACC as a whole. According to Swinney, the media's apparent favoritism toward the SEC is hurting the College Football Playoff chances for teams in the ACC. "Florida State – people are talking about LSU is...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's time to 'say goodbye' to one teams Playoff chances in 2022
Paul Finebaum believed that Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes have been put to an end in 2022. After Clemson suffered it’s 1st loss of the season to Notre Dame, the Playoff was likely a distant memory. Clemson probably needed to win out to have the best chance to make the Playoff in December.
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
FOX Carolina
South Carolina high school football games rescheduled
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina high school football games are being changed in advance of this weekend’s impending weather with some moving their games up to Thursday, with others pushing back their games to Saturday. Thursday, November 10th. 6:00 p.m. - Newberry at Abbeville. 6:30 p.m. -...
Tigers Tumble in Latest CFP Rankings
The Clemson Tigers fell hard in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night.
WLTX.com
Clemson stays in the top 10 of the CFB Playoff ranking
Clemson's first loss of the season dropped the Tigers from fifth to 12th in the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. But in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night, the Tigers are hanging on in the top 10 at number 10. Georgia was the new No. 1...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
golaurens.com
Michael "Mike" Vincent Senn - Laurens
Michael “Mike” Vincent Senn, age 69, husband of Linda Byars Senn, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was born April 9, 1953 in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late Harold Murphy Senn and the late Omega Mae Pitts Senn. Mike will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Papa, and brother. He was a member of Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church, Vice President of Byars Machine Shop, and President of Dusco Inc.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule
Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
golaurens.com
Clinton, Laurens moving Veterans Day programs indoors
Laurens and Clinton will move their Veteran's Day programs indoors due to the threat of inclement weather. The city of Clinton will hold a Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11 at 1:00 pm. The program will be held at Broad Street United Methodist Church. Veterans Day is a special...
WYFF4.com
Slaves buried in unmarked graves at South Carolina church discovered by Girl Scout troop
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — dozen unmarked graves at South Carolina church cemetery belong to African Americans who were once enslaved. The new find at Bethel United Methodist Church in Simpsonville comes after Omega Mapping Services were called in on Monday to use ground penetrating radar in Bethel Cemetery. Len Strozier...
golaurens.com
French announces retirement as executive director of Straight Street
Straight Street of Laurens Executive Director Wayne French has announced his retirement after over 20 years with the organization. “French has been an integral part and workhorse of our ministry over the past two decades,” said Jason Bailey, chairman of Straight Street of Laurens. “His presence, work ethic and love for the kids in our community have provided a safe and consistent place to gather each weekend. Due to his efforts and through the nightly Straight Talk discussions, many teens in our area came to not only hear the Gospel but know Jesus.”
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County SC Election Results 2022
While some incumbents holding offices in Anderson County had challengers, most ran unopposed. There were some decisions for voters to make on the state level. With forty-six of forty-six counties across the state reporting, Republican Governor Henry McMaster defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham 980,669 to 684,935. Republican Senator Tim Scott defeated...
golaurens.com
Edith Alewine Skinner - Laurens
Edith Alewine Skinner, age 97, of Laurens and wife of the late Ralph Page Skinner, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community. Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late John Clarence Alewine and Margaret Mae Fisher. A member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Edith was formerly employed with Laurens Shirt Company.
furman.edu
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education
Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
FOX Carolina
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg officials said a Veterans Day parade set for Friday has been canceled due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole - but other activities will go on as planned. The parade was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Church Street but will no longer take...
