Straight Street of Laurens Executive Director Wayne French has announced his retirement after over 20 years with the organization. “French has been an integral part and workhorse of our ministry over the past two decades,” said Jason Bailey, chairman of Straight Street of Laurens. “His presence, work ethic and love for the kids in our community have provided a safe and consistent place to gather each weekend. Due to his efforts and through the nightly Straight Talk discussions, many teens in our area came to not only hear the Gospel but know Jesus.”

LAURENS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO