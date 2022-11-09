KENTUCKY — U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie has been reelected to the House. Massie defeated challengers Matthew Lehman and Ethan Osborne with 65% of the vote in Kentucky's 4th congressional district race. He has been in Congress since 2012, when he both a special and regular election to fill former Rep. Geoff Davis' open seat, as part of the Tea Party movement. He was previously judge-executive of Lewis County.

