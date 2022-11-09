Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Election results: Rand Paul vs. Charles Booker for Kentucky US Senate
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is facing off against Democrat Charles Booker for the state's Senate seat. Booker, a former state lawmaker, defeated three primary opponents to become the latest nominee to try to snap the long losing streak of Kentucky Democrats in U.S. Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.
Rep. Thomas Massie wins reelection in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie has been reelected to the House. Massie defeated challengers Matthew Lehman and Ethan Osborne with 65% of the vote in Kentucky's 4th congressional district race. He has been in Congress since 2012, when he both a special and regular election to fill former Rep. Geoff Davis' open seat, as part of the Tea Party movement. He was previously judge-executive of Lewis County.
Days after election, Kentucky Democrats lose first battle in legal redistricting war
Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Thursday that Kentucky’s GOP-drawn House and U.S. Congressional District maps are constitutional. Wingate filed the order in response to a lawsuit brought forward by the Kentucky Democratic Party shortly after the House and Senate GOP rushed through their new, constitutionally-required, redistricting maps early this year.
WLKY.com
Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Election results: Bisig wins Supreme Court seat, Keller defeats Fischer in high court race
In a fiercely contested race for the state Supreme Court, challenger Joe Fischer early Wednesday fell to incumbent Justice Michelle Keller in the contest for the 6th Supreme Court judicial district. With about 98% of votes reported, Fischer, a staunchly anti-abortion state representative from Fort Thomas, had 45% of the votes compared to Keller, with 55% in a race that drew national attention for Fischer's openly partisan campaign and hundreds of thousands of dollars poured in...
After voters reject Amendment 2, Kentucky Supreme Court poised to hear oral arguments on abortion ban
Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have changed language in the state’s constitution to permanently deny the right to an abortion. Reproductive-health advocates say the election results could pave the way for striking down the state’s trigger law, which banned the procedure in the state immediately after the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
WSAZ
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents...
Kentucky judge blocks two GOP bills seeking to strip Gov. Andy Beshear's power
Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate issued a ruling Thursday to strike down two bills passed by Republicans in the 2022 legislative session that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear sued to block as unconstitutional. The bills were two of many that the Republican supermajority has passed over the past several years to limit the powers...
