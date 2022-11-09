ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kennedy continues to lead in District 1 City Council race but is short of majority

By Dave Burge
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Attorney Brian Kennedy, a who ran the El Paso County Coliseum for years, continues to lead in the City Council District 1 race but is short of a majority.

Kennedy had 8,542 or 41.62 percent of the votes after the latest update at 11:30 p.m. As of  11:30, 140 of 153 voting centers in El Paso have reported.

Analisa Cordova Silverstein is second at 5,136 or 25.02 percent, followed by Lauren Ferris at 2,544 or 12.40 percent, Dave Jones at 1,311 or 6.39 percent, Freddy Klayel Avalos at 1,162 or 5.66 percent, Deliris “DMB” Montanez Berrios at 962 or 4.69 percent and Erin Tague at 867 or 4.22.

Avalos was listed on the ballot but gave up campaigning earlier in the election cycle.

The candidates are vying to succeed incumbent Peter Svarzbein representing District 1, which consists of West El Paso and the Upper Valley.

The city has scheduled a runoff election for Dec. 17. Early voting will start Nov. 30.

