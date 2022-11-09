ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Boxing Champion Reportedly Arrested On Tuesday

Former boxing champion Jose Zepeda was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly called to a gym in Baldwin Park, California after a man claimed Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. The alleged victim told officers that Zepeda was training in the gym when he unexpectedly struck him in the midsection.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
TMZ.com

Boxing Champ Lawrence Okolie Spars With Jake Paul, Says He's The Real Deal

If any haters are still out there doubting Jake Paul ... boxing champ Lawrence Okolie clearly believes they need to drop that opinion ASAP -- praising the guy as the real deal in the ring following a sparring sesh with the former YouTuber on Wednesday. Okolie and Paul traded blows...
BoxingNews24.com

Who Are Your Past and Current Favorite Boxers?

By Ken Hissner: Growing up, I watched television and got to like certain boxers. Looking back, I got to meet two of my three all-time favorites. I watched my all-time favorite Puerto Rico born living in New York boxer Carlos Ortiz, 35-4, defeat Joe “Old Bones” Brown, 102-22-12, for the WBA Lightweight title in April of 1962 while I was still a senior in high school.
The Spun

UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time

UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time. Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes. "At 49-0,...
worldboxingnews.net

Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win

Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery

WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
MMAmania.com

Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled

Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
MMAmania.com

Surprise! Jake Paul, Andrew Tate face off ahead of 2023 negotiations (Video)

The undefeated YouTube boxer, fresh off his decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva last month in Phoenix, appears to be negotiating a return to the “sweet science” opposite kickboxer-turned-social media sensation Andrew Tate. Watch them come face-to-face in the embedded video above. “I don’t think...
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! UFC fighters react to Cain Velasquez being released on bail: ‘Welcome home’

It’s already been a long, hard legal battle for Cain Velasquez, and though that road is far from over, he’s finally scored a victory. Earlier today, news broke that Velasquez was finally eligible to be released on bail after previously being denied three times. He’s been in jail for eight months since allegedly shooting at alleged child molester Harry Goularte and instead striking his stepfather.
The Independent

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera time: When do ring walks for fight start this weekend?

Ten years after retiring from professional boxing, Ricky Hatton returns to the ring this weekend to take on Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition bout.Hatton last competed in 2012, bowing out with a knockout defeat by Vyacheslav Senchenko, a result that came three years after the Briton’s previous fight – a KO loss to Manny Pacquiao.But on Saturday night in Manchester, the “Hitman” will box once more as he faces a fellow former world champion in Barrera, who – like Hatton – reigned atop multiple divisions.Hatton, 44, and Barrera, 48, will go head to head on the undercard of Natasha...
Boxing Scene

Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman: WBC Formally Orders Title Fight

Errol Spence was never going to be short of relevant alternatives even in the collapse of his targeted superfight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The hardest part will be to choose between what is now three mandatory title contenders. A mandate has been handed down by the WBC for...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy