Former Boxing Champion Reportedly Arrested On Tuesday
Former boxing champion Jose Zepeda was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly called to a gym in Baldwin Park, California after a man claimed Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. The alleged victim told officers that Zepeda was training in the gym when he unexpectedly struck him in the midsection.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Benavidez-Plant: "If Canelo Knocked Him Out, Then Benavidez Will Destroy Him"
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have danced around each other for far too long. Following years of curse-filled verbal tirades and public fulmination, the pair have reportedly signed their names on the dotted line to officially square off in the ring. Oscar De La Hoya, however, is a bit lukewarm...
TMZ.com
Boxing Champ Lawrence Okolie Spars With Jake Paul, Says He's The Real Deal
If any haters are still out there doubting Jake Paul ... boxing champ Lawrence Okolie clearly believes they need to drop that opinion ASAP -- praising the guy as the real deal in the ring following a sparring sesh with the former YouTuber on Wednesday. Okolie and Paul traded blows...
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatuni, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley on tap
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, the sport winds down the 2022 calendar with fights nearly every weekend, including some of boxing's biggest names and most talented fighters. The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
BoxingNews24.com
Who Are Your Past and Current Favorite Boxers?
By Ken Hissner: Growing up, I watched television and got to like certain boxers. Looking back, I got to meet two of my three all-time favorites. I watched my all-time favorite Puerto Rico born living in New York boxer Carlos Ortiz, 35-4, defeat Joe “Old Bones” Brown, 102-22-12, for the WBA Lightweight title in April of 1962 while I was still a senior in high school.
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time
UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time. Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes. "At 49-0,...
worldboxingnews.net
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
MMAmania.com
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled
Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
ESPN
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Bivol keeps winning and moving up; Haney earns top 10 spot
Dmitry Bivol defended his WBA light heavyweight title with an impressive unanimous-decision victory over Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez and positioned himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters currently in boxing. With the victory, Bivol moved from No. 8 to No. 7, while also creating a gap between him and fellow...
MMAmania.com
Surprise! Jake Paul, Andrew Tate face off ahead of 2023 negotiations (Video)
The undefeated YouTube boxer, fresh off his decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva last month in Phoenix, appears to be negotiating a return to the “sweet science” opposite kickboxer-turned-social media sensation Andrew Tate. Watch them come face-to-face in the embedded video above. “I don’t think...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC fighters react to Cain Velasquez being released on bail: ‘Welcome home’
It’s already been a long, hard legal battle for Cain Velasquez, and though that road is far from over, he’s finally scored a victory. Earlier today, news broke that Velasquez was finally eligible to be released on bail after previously being denied three times. He’s been in jail for eight months since allegedly shooting at alleged child molester Harry Goularte and instead striking his stepfather.
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera time: When do ring walks for fight start this weekend?
Ten years after retiring from professional boxing, Ricky Hatton returns to the ring this weekend to take on Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition bout.Hatton last competed in 2012, bowing out with a knockout defeat by Vyacheslav Senchenko, a result that came three years after the Briton’s previous fight – a KO loss to Manny Pacquiao.But on Saturday night in Manchester, the “Hitman” will box once more as he faces a fellow former world champion in Barrera, who – like Hatton – reigned atop multiple divisions.Hatton, 44, and Barrera, 48, will go head to head on the undercard of Natasha...
Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect
Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect. It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman: WBC Formally Orders Title Fight
Errol Spence was never going to be short of relevant alternatives even in the collapse of his targeted superfight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The hardest part will be to choose between what is now three mandatory title contenders. A mandate has been handed down by the WBC for...
Boxing Scene
Fundora-Harrison: Baumgardner Successfully Lobbies WBC To Order Interim Title Fight
Alycia Baumgardner made a surprise appearance during the Mandatories portion of the annual WBC convention, to ensure that her stablemate would not be cheated out of such a fight. The heroic efforts put forth by the women’s lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight queen were significant in the WBC ordering a final eliminator...
