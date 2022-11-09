ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas’ Jerry Moran secures another term in US Senate

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tknu1_0j3nByss00
Sen. Jerry Moran and former KCK Mayor Mark Holland

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Kansas’ U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran is expected to cruise through the midterm election Tuesday, defeating former Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland and Libertarian David Graham.

The Associated Press called the race for Moran just after 8 p.m.

At a Kansas Republican Party event, Moran spoke to supporters after the race was called.

“Republicans are winning across the country tonight, in large part because of the dissatisfaction with the policies of the Biden administration and it is incumbent upon us — certainly I am willing to work with those who are willing to work with us — to find solutions to our country’s problems but to change the direction of the nation,” he said.

Moran was seen about as safe as any incumbent GOP senator could be because of the state’s traditional Republican leanings. Kansas hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1932.

FOX4/Emerson College polling showed Moran with a double-digit lead before the election, and he won his 2016 race for reelection by almost 30 points.

Moran’s career has been marked by his ability to retain the support of all factions of the Kansas Republican Party.

He has also gained visibility in Washington in recent years for his work on veterans issues. He and Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, of Montana, led a successful effort this year in their chamber to pass improved health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021 even though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement.

Holland won a Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates. He is a United Methodist pastor who was elected to local office in 2007, then KCK mayor in 2013. He served one term, losing his race for reelection in 2017.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors

Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson

A traveling variety show of Christian Nationalism, anti-vaccine rhetoric and election conspiracies will make its final stop before the midterm elections this weekend in Branson. Headlined by Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Eric Trump, the ReAwaken America Tour co-opts Christian language and worship to push profane politics designed to undermine our democracy. As a Baptist minister who […] The post Missouri leaders should condemn this weekend’s Christian nationalist rally in Branson appeared first on Missouri Independent.
BRANSON, MO
Washington Examiner

Markwayne Mullin wins Oklahoma Senate seat vacated by Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) defeated his Democratic challenger, former Rep. Kendra Horn, in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin, 44, will end his fifth term in the House next year and complete the remainder of Inhofe's six-year term. As the owner of a local plumbing business in tandem with his role as a lawmaker, Mullin has been firmly focused on deregulation as one of his leading policies.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach declares victory; opponent says race isn’t over yet

TOPEKA — Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach declared victory Tuesday night, though his Democratic opponent Chris Mann says the race is still too close to call.  At midnight, Kobach took to the Kansas GOP watch party stage to announce his win.  “I don’t care who you are, or where you come from, you gotta […] The post Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach declares victory; opponent says race isn’t over yet appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy