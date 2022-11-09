Kansas’ Jerry Moran secures another term in US Senate

Sen. Jerry Moran and former KCK Mayor Mark Holland

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Kansas’ U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran is expected to cruise through the midterm election Tuesday, defeating former Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland and Libertarian David Graham.

The Associated Press called the race for Moran just after 8 p.m.

At a Kansas Republican Party event, Moran spoke to supporters after the race was called.

“Republicans are winning across the country tonight, in large part because of the dissatisfaction with the policies of the Biden administration and it is incumbent upon us — certainly I am willing to work with those who are willing to work with us — to find solutions to our country’s problems but to change the direction of the nation,” he said.

Moran was seen about as safe as any incumbent GOP senator could be because of the state’s traditional Republican leanings. Kansas hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1932.

FOX4/Emerson College polling showed Moran with a double-digit lead before the election, and he won his 2016 race for reelection by almost 30 points.

Moran’s career has been marked by his ability to retain the support of all factions of the Kansas Republican Party.

He has also gained visibility in Washington in recent years for his work on veterans issues. He and Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, of Montana, led a successful effort this year in their chamber to pass improved health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021 even though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement.

Holland won a Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates. He is a United Methodist pastor who was elected to local office in 2007, then KCK mayor in 2013. He served one term, losing his race for reelection in 2017.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.

