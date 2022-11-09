Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We begin with highlights from the main event at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are shown in the back, watching the match. Match Number One: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the...
PWMania
Backstage News on Braun Strowman Having “Very Real” Heat in WWE
Braun Strowman is said to have “very real” heat in WWE. Strowman received criticism from several coworkers after WWE Crown Jewel for targeting “flippy wrestlers” and “grocery baggers” in now-deleted tweets, to which several pro wrestlers responded, according to a new report from Fightful Select. WWE stars, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali, took to Twitter to react to Strowman’s tweets about high-flying wrestlers. Other non-WWE wrestlers who reacted include Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, Keith Lee, Will Ospreay, and others.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
PWMania
WWE Star Explains Why He Thought Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Cash-in Was “Bizarre”
During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Elias discussed Austin Theory’s failed attempt to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract from the episode of RAW that aired this week. “I’m gonna be honest here. I thought the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
PWMania
Samoa Joe Turns Heel on AEW Dynamite (Video)
On Dynamite this week, Samoa Joe turned heel. Samoa Joe attacked Wardlow following his match on Wednesday. Wardlow defeated Ari Daivari in a squash match. Wardlow called out Powerhouse after the match and cut a promo about what he plans to do to him when they meet in the ring.
PWMania
Backstage News on Two Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning to Align With Bray Wyatt
As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE is reportedly considering the possibility of signing multiple free agents, and Bo Dallas is one of the names that has been mentioned. There has also been speculation that Bray Wyatt might one day establish a group known as the “Wyatt 6,” in which Dallas would play a role.
PWMania
Michael Cole Offers His Thoughts on the State of WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Departure
WWE announcer Michael Cole recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed how the company has been operating without Vince McMahon. Cole said, “Everything has been great. It’s been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great, it’s a different world,” he said “I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else. He’s a second dad in many ways, I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened and we’ve all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on and we’re doing well.”
PWMania
WWE Has Officially Retired the 24/7 Championship
It is now official. The WWE 24/7 Championship has come to an end. WWE.com has confirmed the title’s status. The active titles in the Superstars section show the year the belt was introduced until “Present.” The WWE 24/7 title, as seen below, is listed as a title that existed from 2019 to 2022.
PWMania
Ric Flair Calling Some People Out “Big Time” Regarding the Plane Ride From Hell
Ric Flair did not appear in the opening intro video of Crown Jewel, but he did appear in the opening intro video of RAW. Ric was asked why he wasn’t in the opening of Crown Jewel:. “I have no idea. Here’s the deal. I don’t care what anybody says....
Zac Efron Shows Off Insane Muscles In Sneak Peak At New Wrestling Drama ‘Iron Claw’
Zac Efron is giving us a first look at his new upcoming drama The Iron Claw with his recent share on Instagram of his insanely ripped body whilst captured when he was in the ring giving his opponent a grand slam, and he looks hot! We are certain many will love Zac's new look, wouldn't you agree?
PWMania
Two Matches Set for 11/17 Edition of MLW Fusion
Two matches are set for the next episode of MLW Fusion which is scheduled for November 17th on Pro Wrestling TV. MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards. Killer Kross vs Matt Cross. These matches were taped back in June 2022 which was before Killer Kross...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 Taping Results
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, following the conclusion of the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX. Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:. * Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight. *...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Explains Why Logan Paul Is Good For Wrestling, Says WWE Is Smart For Using Him
Logan Paul is good for the pro wrestling business. That is the opinion of “The Ocho” himself — the current ROH World Champion and leader of AEW’s “Jericho Appreciation Society” (J.A.S.) — Chris Jericho. During his recent interview on the “Howie Mandel Does...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
PWMania
Jun Akiyama To Make AEW Debut On Full Gear Go-Home Rampage, Tony Khan Comments
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Tony Khan took to social media to make a big announcement regarding the show. The AEW and ROH President confirmed that Japanese wrestling legend...
PWMania
Renee Paquette Discusses MJF Telling Her to Shut Up During a Recent AEW Segment
On “The Sessions,” Renee Paquette welcomed Saraya as a guest. She also shared her thoughts on some recent AEW storylines. When Renee interviewed MJF on AEW Dynamite, Paquette was asked about MJF’s imitation of Jon Moxley:. “It was actually a pretty good impression. I mean, not that...
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals Why ROH Final Battle Will Air in the Afternoon
The ROH Final Battle event will take place on Saturday, December 10 from the University of Texas at Arlington, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern time. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan discussed the possibility of starting the event in the afternoon rather than the evening. Despite the fact that Final Battle was announced before this NXT special, WWE has decided to hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the evening of December 10th.
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Backlash He Received for Criticizing Bret Hart
As PWMania.com previously reported, “Road Dogg” Brian James slammed Bret Hart on his podcast, claiming that he was a “better sports entertainer” than Hart. James received negative feedback on Twitter and responded. “I didn’t mean to stir it up. People are saying, ‘He’s just trolling.’ No,...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – November 10, 2022
After a recap of the 11/3/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening match. IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match. Brian Myers (c) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry. Hendry ran down Myers in his promo before declaring...
