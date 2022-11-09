Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Eugene Public Works preparing to work on streets after local measure looks to pass
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Works is getting ready to go to work on projects to fix and improve streets and walking corridors all over town after voters passed a measure to fund work on roadways. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of November 10 65% of Eugene...
kezi.com
Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project. When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is...
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
nbc16.com
About 65% of Springfield voters in support of renewing levy for police and jail services
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — In Springfield, voters appear to have said "yes" to renewing the levy for police and jail services. The latest numbers show the measure passing, with about 65-percent of voters supporting it. The city says the money will help maintain the Springfield Jail, which includes its medical...
nbc16.com
Some Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce parts of gun control measure
SALEM, Ore. — Multiple Oregon sheriffs say they will refuse to enforce gun magazine capacities called for in Measure 114, which appears to be passing by a slim margin. On Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan posted to the agency’s Facebook page saying that she would refuse to enforce magazine capacity.
nbc16.com
Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies
SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
nbc16.com
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
ijpr.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
nbc16.com
In-N-Out celebrates its grand opening in Roseburg; city warns of traffic congestion
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The long-awaited In-N-Out location in Roseburg celebrated its grand opening Thursday. First in line were a father and son who drove 13 hours from Salem, Utah for the occasion. The pair say Roseburg is their hometown and they know some of the people who will be working at the store.
kezi.com
Eugene Airport hangar owner speaks out about land lease rate increase
EUGENE, Ore. -- Airplane owners and pilots will have to pay more at the Eugene Airport to store their planes in hangars there, as the airport is reportedly set to increase its land lease rate by upwards of 300% -- and many rental hangar owners are frustrated. Hangar owners at...
kqennewsradio.com
GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
nbc16.com
Community Access Center at Valley River reopens
Lane County Public Health's Community Access Center has reopened, Wednesday, since it's temporary closure. The center had closed October 21. The closure also provided an opportunity for the access center to receive a new provider and prepare to offer additional services to clients. The improvements of the Community Access Center...
nbc16.com
Business in Springfield receives medallion award for helping veterans find employment
A Springfield business is celebrating Veterans' Day with a boost. Aggregate Resource Industries, LLC (ARI) was awarded the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. ARI is a family-owned business that focuses on projects, ranging from traditional hard rock drilling...
nbc16.com
Car wash in Eugene offers veterans free car wash
EUGENE, Ore. — This Veterans Day, the Fast-Track Carwash is offering a free car wash to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military. It's a tradition that Fast-Track has upheld for 15 years. They say they have given out over 200 free car washes for veterans.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Workers get back to work at Roseburg veneer mill
nbc16.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office 'is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits'
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan released a statement Wednesday regarding Ballot Measure 114. "Unfortunately, we are seeing the passage of Ballot Measure 114," Duncan said in the release on social media, "which creates a required permitting system in order to purchase firearms AND bans gun magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety."
nbc16.com
4J asking for feedback on communication from schools and the district
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene School District 4J is asking families, staff and community members to complete a survey giving their feedback on communication from the district as the first step in a comprehensive communications audit the district has undertaken. In a press release, the district says that Superintendent Andy...
Lebanon-Express
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
