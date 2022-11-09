Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
gcaptain.com
UK’s Windfall Tax on Renewables Puts Offshore Wind Farm Investment at Risk
UK offshore wind farm investment will be at risk if any windfall tax imposed on renewable producers is too severe, according to the head of the world’s top developer of the projects. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt may extend a windfall taxto electricity...
Treasury discussing raising energy price cap from April, say sources
Department considers making policy announcement in autumn statement rather than waiting until spring
maritime-executive.com
Report: Most Nations are Behind Schedule on Offshore Wind Targets
The renewable-power industry has been sounding the alarm about permitting hurdles and inflation for months, but a new report released during COP27 suggests the real-world impact of these factors. Only three nations are on track to hit their 2030 goals for offshore wind power capacity, primarily due to the long timeline for permit reviews.
BBC
Energy Bills Support Scheme: Stormont impasse 'hindering' £400 payment
The absence of a Northern Ireland Executive is behind delays to the payment of the £400 energy payments to households, the Northern Ireland secretary has said. Households are due to be credited with the payment automatically to help with energy costs this winter. Chris Heaton-Harris said the problem was...
Vox
A mountain, a tower, a thermos of molten salt. These are the batteries that could power our renewable future.
Blackouts are a devastating reality of our climate-changed world. An unprecedented winter storm in 2021 knocked out power for millions of Texans for days, killing hundreds, and this summer Californians managed to barely save their state’s power grid from the brink of collapse during a record-breaking heat wave. Some...
Solar power generation helped avoid $34bn in costs for seven Asian countries OLD
Solar power generation allowed seven Asian countries to avoid spending billions of dollars on fossil fuel costs in the first half of 2022 alone, according to a recent report. The report jointly developed by energy think-tank Ember and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) stated that seven key Asian countries, including China, India, and Japan, avoided potential fossil fuel costs of approximately $34bn from January to June 2022. This is equivalent to nine per cent of total fossil fuel costs during this period.The seven countries are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and...
getnews.info
Residential Energy Storage Market to Surpass $1,828 million by 2027
“Browse 297 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 271 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3-6 kW, 6-10 kW, 10-20 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Operation (Standalone, Solar), Region – Forecast to 2027″”
‘Vital’ energy security bill must be brought back, says Labour
Labour has accused the government of being “highly irresponsible” in sidelining a crucial piece of energy legislation, arguing that Britain is “losing the race” to create green jobs. The energy security bill was published in July with the aim of boosting domestic, low-carbon power supplies and...
PV Tech
France to require all large car parks to have solar rooftops by law
The French Senate approved new legislation that will boost the deployment of renewables in France, with the requirement for outdoors car parks to be covered with solar by law. Outdoor large car parks that have more than 80 places will be required by law to be covered with solar PV which could add between 6.7 to 11GW of solar capacity in the coming years, according French senator Jean-Pierre Corbisez. This would almost double the installed solar capacity of France, which was 13.2GW as of 2021.
coingeek.com
Quebec blockchain miners may face electricity cuts from grid operators
Quebec’s block reward miners are bracing themselves for energy cuts from the region’s grid operators following a complaint by public utility provider Hydro-Quebec to the distribution regulator Regie de l’energie. The complaint was included in Hydro-Quebec’s Electricity Supply Plan 2023-2032, which predicts a 14% increase in the...
Carscoops
Hope Combusts Eternal: Renault And Geely Believe Gasoline Car Sales Will Keep Growing
It almost feels wrong to proclaim oneself as a petrolhead these days, as the tide of EVs has well and truly turned. But if you were convinced that mainstream manufacturers were destined to mothball the much-loved internal combustion engine, then Renault’s latest deal will make you think again. The...
electrek.co
Redwood and Audi want to turn your old electronic devices into EV batteries
Lithium-ion battery recycler Redwood Materials and Audi are today launching a program that enables consumers to drop off their old battery-powered devices at local Audi dealerships, and then Redwood will recycle them to build EV batteries. Redwood already has a partnership with Volkswagen Group of America to recycle all end-of-life...
BBC
Suella Braverman to sign revised deal with France on Channel migrants
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is to travel to Paris to sign an expanded deal to try to stop people crossing the English Channel in small boats. Under the revised agreement, the amount the UK pays France to cover the cost of increased patrols at their end will go up from from about £55m a year to £63m.
moderncampground.com
Australian EV Company Signs Deal To Install Additional Kerbside Charging Points
Australian EV company EVX has announced installation plans for about 1,000 kerbside charging points throughout Australia in the next 2 years with the help of UK-based RV charging company Connected Kerb. EVX said the public can utilize the first ready-to-use units by the first quarter of 2023. The lack of...
Jalopnik
Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace
It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
theevreport.com
Mullen Enters into Agreement with Newgate Motor Group to Distribute Mullen I-GO in Ireland and United Kingdom
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that it has entered into an agreement to appoint Newgate Motor Group, one of Ireland’s most recognized dealership groups, as the marketing, sales, distribution and servicing agent for the Mullen I-GO in Ireland and the United Kingdom.
BBC
Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers
As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC
Why smart thermostats don't always save you money
A few years ago, Dominic McCann realised that his smart thermostat was a treasure trove of data. So he decided to hack it, in order to track what his boiler was doing literally every minute of the day. Using open source software, he accessed data from the thermostat online and...
9to5Mac
Bluetti EP600 saves money when the electricity grid is up, saves the day when it’s down
European consumers are facing eye-watering rises in electricity costs this winter, as the Ukraine crisis has reduced supplies of Russian gas. That has dramatically increased the cost of gas-generated electricity, which has driven up the wholesale price of all sources of electric power. The BLUETTI EP600 modular Energy Storage System...
Comments / 0