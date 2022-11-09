ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete

Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gcaptain.com

UK’s Windfall Tax on Renewables Puts Offshore Wind Farm Investment at Risk

UK offshore wind farm investment will be at risk if any windfall tax imposed on renewable producers is too severe, according to the head of the world’s top developer of the projects. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt may extend a windfall taxto electricity...
maritime-executive.com

Report: Most Nations are Behind Schedule on Offshore Wind Targets

The renewable-power industry has been sounding the alarm about permitting hurdles and inflation for months, but a new report released during COP27 suggests the real-world impact of these factors. Only three nations are on track to hit their 2030 goals for offshore wind power capacity, primarily due to the long timeline for permit reviews.
BBC

Energy Bills Support Scheme: Stormont impasse 'hindering' £400 payment

The absence of a Northern Ireland Executive is behind delays to the payment of the £400 energy payments to households, the Northern Ireland secretary has said. Households are due to be credited with the payment automatically to help with energy costs this winter. Chris Heaton-Harris said the problem was...
The Independent

Solar power generation helped avoid $34bn in costs for seven Asian countries OLD

Solar power generation allowed seven Asian countries to avoid spending billions of dollars on fossil fuel costs in the first half of 2022 alone, according to a recent report. The report jointly developed by energy think-tank Ember and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) stated that seven key Asian countries, including China, India, and Japan, avoided potential fossil fuel costs of approximately $34bn from January to June 2022. This is equivalent to nine per cent of total fossil fuel costs during this period.The seven countries are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and...
getnews.info

Residential Energy Storage Market to Surpass $1,828 million by 2027

“Browse 297 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 271 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3-6 kW, 6-10 kW, 10-20 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Operation (Standalone, Solar), Region – Forecast to 2027″”
The Guardian

‘Vital’ energy security bill must be brought back, says Labour

Labour has accused the government of being “highly irresponsible” in sidelining a crucial piece of energy legislation, arguing that Britain is “losing the race” to create green jobs. The energy security bill was published in July with the aim of boosting domestic, low-carbon power supplies and...
PV Tech

France to require all large car parks to have solar rooftops by law

The French Senate approved new legislation that will boost the deployment of renewables in France, with the requirement for outdoors car parks to be covered with solar by law. Outdoor large car parks that have more than 80 places will be required by law to be covered with solar PV which could add between 6.7 to 11GW of solar capacity in the coming years, according French senator Jean-Pierre Corbisez. This would almost double the installed solar capacity of France, which was 13.2GW as of 2021.
coingeek.com

Quebec blockchain miners may face electricity cuts from grid operators

Quebec’s block reward miners are bracing themselves for energy cuts from the region’s grid operators following a complaint by public utility provider Hydro-Quebec to the distribution regulator Regie de l’energie. The complaint was included in Hydro-Quebec’s Electricity Supply Plan 2023-2032, which predicts a 14% increase in the...
electrek.co

Redwood and Audi want to turn your old electronic devices into EV batteries

Lithium-ion battery recycler Redwood Materials and Audi are today launching a program that enables consumers to drop off their old battery-powered devices at local Audi dealerships, and then Redwood will recycle them to build EV batteries. Redwood already has a partnership with Volkswagen Group of America to recycle all end-of-life...
BBC

Suella Braverman to sign revised deal with France on Channel migrants

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is to travel to Paris to sign an expanded deal to try to stop people crossing the English Channel in small boats. Under the revised agreement, the amount the UK pays France to cover the cost of increased patrols at their end will go up from from about £55m a year to £63m.
moderncampground.com

Australian EV Company Signs Deal To Install Additional Kerbside Charging Points

Australian EV company EVX has announced installation plans for about 1,000 kerbside charging points throughout Australia in the next 2 years with the help of UK-based RV charging company Connected Kerb. EVX said the public can utilize the first ready-to-use units by the first quarter of 2023. The lack of...
Jalopnik

Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace

It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
BBC

Scots veteran recalls tears of Germany's child soldiers

As the country marks Remembrance Day in which the fallen of two world wars are commemorated, veterans have been speaking about their first-hand accounts as part of a special archive project involving the BBC. Sandy Cormack, who is 101 in January next year, was living in the east end of...
BBC

Why smart thermostats don't always save you money

A few years ago, Dominic McCann realised that his smart thermostat was a treasure trove of data. So he decided to hack it, in order to track what his boiler was doing literally every minute of the day. Using open source software, he accessed data from the thermostat online and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
9to5Mac

Bluetti EP600 saves money when the electricity grid is up, saves the day when it’s down

European consumers are facing eye-watering rises in electricity costs this winter, as the Ukraine crisis has reduced supplies of Russian gas. That has dramatically increased the cost of gas-generated electricity, which has driven up the wholesale price of all sources of electric power. The BLUETTI EP600 modular Energy Storage System...

Comments / 0

Community Policy