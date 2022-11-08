Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Empoli edges away from Serie A drop zone with win
EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Empoli inched further away from the drop zone after beating relegation-threatened Cremonese 2-0 in Serie A on Friday. Empoli moved 10 points above 18th-placed Cremonese, which remained three points from safety. After an even first half, Empoli forward Nicolò Cambiaghi came off the bench and...
FOX Sports
Finau ties career low with 62 for early lead in Houston Open
HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau finished his opening round with a string of birdies and then took the momentum right into Friday, making 10 birdies to match his career low with an 8-under 62 to build a big early lead in the Houston Open. Finau was at his best...
FOX Sports
Messi returns to training with PSG ahead of Sunday's game
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain as expected on Thursday after being rested for the French club's previous league game because of some inflammation on his Achilles tendon. The Argentina forward is set to play a part in PSG’s home game against Auxerre on...
