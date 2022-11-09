ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Results: Winners of Colorado’s key election races

By DJ Summers
DENVER (KDVR) — Here is a recap of what happened in Colorado’s most important races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Colorado secretary of state.

This story will be updated as race winners are announced.

Colorado governor: Jared Polis wins

Democrat Jared Polis is running for a second term as governor of Colorado. His opponent, Republican Heidi Ganahl, has served as a member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents and is a businesswoman.

Gov. Polis wins reelection in Colorado

US Senate: Michael Bennet wins

Incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet won reelection to Senate for the job he has held since being appointed in 2009. He won election as U.S. senator in 2010 and 2016.

Joe O’Dea, the Republican candidate, has never held a public office. During the campaign, he touted his experience as CEO of a construction company.

Michael Bennet wins reelection as US Senator from Colorado

US House, District 3: Boebert vs. Frisch

Republican Lauren Boebert is running to hold this House seat for a second term. She was first elected in 2020, during a campaign in which she was a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Democrat Adam Frisch is looking to unseat her. Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, campaigned as an antidote to divisive Trumpian politics. In advertisements, he referred to himself as a “conservative” and downplayed his Democratic Party affiliation.

Full county-level results for the House District 3 race

US House, District 8: Caraveo wins

Colorado voters selected a U.S. representative for the newly formed District 8 for the first time since the district was created following the 2020 census.

Democratic candidate Yadira Caraveo campaigned on various issues from healthcare and abortion to immigration and energy reform.

Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer’s campaign focused strongly on taming national inflation, crime and border policy, among other traditionally conservative stances on issues.

While the Associated Press had not called the race as of Wednesday evening, Kirkmeyer has conceded to Caraveo.

Kirkmeyer concedes to Caraveo in District 8, Colorado’s newest House seat

Secretary of state: Jena Griswold wins

The Colorado secretary of state race drew national attention during the primaries when Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was running for office but has received less attention since she was defeated in the Republican primary by Pam Anderson.

Democrat Jena Griswold was elected secretary of state back in 2018 and has overseen six statewide elections, according to her website . During her term, Griswold launched a statewide system allowing every voter to track their ballot.

Anderson was first elected to office in 2003 when she served as the non-partisan city clerk for the City of Wheat Ridge and then served as the clerk and recorder for Jefferson County.

Colorado secretary of state: Anderson concedes to Griswold

Comments / 28

John Schiffer
3d ago

3 Counties control an entire State, gotta show some love towards the California's moving away from the very state they destroyed. Congratulations on your wins

Reply(1)
10
Tina Miller
3d ago

Without all ballots counted? Northern Colorado was counted 1hr after polls closed? How does that make sense? Just wondering.

Reply(3)
11
Glenn Dotter
3d ago

The front range controls Colorado. the rest of dont count.

Reply(1)
9
