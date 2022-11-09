ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Does Ohio really need a state senate?

Although the U.S. Constitution created a U.S. Senate, it did so mainly to appease the small states so that they would not lose their influence in a truly representative government. All states eventually followed this precedent in creating bicameral legislatures, although the reasoning for doing so at a single state...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide

As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
thecentersquare.com

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night.  The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide […]
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Gov. DeWine reschedules execution dates for 3 death row inmates

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves of execution for current death row inmates Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the governor. The reason for these reprieves is due to issues with pharmaceutical suppliers’ willingness to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, pursuant to protocol without endangering other residents of Ohio, the spokesperson said in a news release shared with News Center 7 Thursday.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans

Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities

Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $200 sign up offer continues this weekend

OHIO STATE
