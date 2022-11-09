Read full article on original website
Related
Advocates grapple with details of potential constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights in Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the 2022 midterm elections over, reproductive rights groups across the state are looking ahead to placing a proposed amendment before voters to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and return questions of...
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
Does Ohio really need a state senate?
Although the U.S. Constitution created a U.S. Senate, it did so mainly to appease the small states so that they would not lose their influence in a truly representative government. All states eventually followed this precedent in creating bicameral legislatures, although the reasoning for doing so at a single state...
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide
As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
Ohio’s congressional results suggest newly gerrymandered map more closely aligns with electorate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s new congressional map appears less gerrymandered than it has been over the past decade by at least one measurement. The result is the allocation of Ohio’s 15 congressional seats come 2023 will be closer to the partisan split of voters than it has been over the last several election cycles.
wvxu.org
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won big statewide, how did he do in Democratic-rich Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican Mike DeWine rolled to an easy victory statewide in being re-elected, losing in just three of Ohio’s 88 counties, including the two largest - Cuyahoga and Franklin. Here’s a look at how those votes shook out, precinct-by-precinct and city-by-city in Cuyahoga County, according to...
WFMJ.com
Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection
Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
thecentersquare.com
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(The Center Square) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ending Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen Nov. 29.
How Ohio's criminal justice system will be changed by Issue 1
With the vast majority of ballots counted, voters in Ohio overwhelmingly chose to approve a constitutional amendment that would change how the criminal justice system functions.
How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night. The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide […]
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
Gov. DeWine reschedules execution dates for 3 death row inmates
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves of execution for current death row inmates Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the governor. The reason for these reprieves is due to issues with pharmaceutical suppliers’ willingness to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, pursuant to protocol without endangering other residents of Ohio, the spokesperson said in a news release shared with News Center 7 Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans
Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities
Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $200 sign up offer continues this weekend
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective Buckeye State bettors can score an automatic $200 bonus through the help of our BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer here. Pre-registered users...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0