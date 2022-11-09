Read full article on original website
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski after his campaign was derailed by reports that he had misrepresented his military service. Kaptur, facing her toughest challenge since first being elected in 1982, beat Majewski, a political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump, in a congressional district redrawn this year and considered a political toss-up. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under “tough” circumstances in Afghanistan. He denied lying about his record and said he proudly served his country. But the National Republican Campaign Committee canceled TV ads it had booked to support his campaign.
YOUNGSTOWN – In conceding defeat in his run for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tim Ryan offered a pointed rebuke of a sizable faction of the political right that continues to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election. After he was defeated, Ryan shared word to supporters with pride...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state. That’s what led the Associated Press to declare Vance the winner over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. Vance had the backing of...
Ohio Republicans won all three state supreme court races on Tuesday, which will extend the GOP's 36-year streak of holding a majority on the court and likely influence future decisions on redistricting, abortion and other key issues. Republican Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine beat Democrats Jennifer Brunner, Terri Jamison and...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican U.S. House candidates won 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules, unofficial results showed Wednesday. This means that under the Republican-drawn maps, Democrat...
I don’t like JD Vance. I’ve spenta lot of time and energy explaining why. So, considering my own bias might get in the way, I asked my friends what they thought of Ohio’s newest US Senator, who last night declared victory over Democratic challenger Tim Ryan.“JD Vance is using the demise of Middletown to market himself,” my friend Jessica – who, like me, grew up in Dayton – said. “He’s simply a kid who was enabled by the women in his family to make the life he wants no matter the cost to others… I’m worried for the future of...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Early returns are in for Ohio’s U.S. Senate race between Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
And here we go again. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has put a temporary hold, until after the midterms, on handing over the former president’s tax returns to a congressional committee. He wants the court to have time to weigh the legal issues in Donald Trump’s appeal, even after lower courts repeatedly rejected them.
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two of the bright spots of otherwise miserable Midterm election results for Donald Trump were in Ohio with the wins of J.D. Vance for the U.S. Senate and Trump’s former White House aide Max Miller for the U.S. House. As desperate to up his win total...
