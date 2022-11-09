Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Iowa leaders set goals and look forward to the start of the legislative session
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa's state government will see a familiar face join the state senate. Cherielynn Westrich defeated Democrat challenger Matt Greiner to win the District 13 Senate seat. Westrich is currently a state representative in District 81, but as the new year approaches, she will join the senate.
ktvo.com
Drive Safe Iowa already pushing upcoming legislature for updated distracted driving law
CORALVILLE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The election was only a week ago and results haven't yet been finalized, but one group in Iowa is wasting no time pushing for legislative change in this upcoming session. "We've been talking to both candidates and those that got elected and...
ktvo.com
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March...
ktvo.com
Fall harvest nearly complete across the Hawkeye State
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest was mostly complete with 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 13, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included wrapping up fall tillage, applying fertilizer, baling stalks, and hauling and spreading manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 18...
ktvo.com
Fresh blanket of snow greets Heartland Tuesday morning
NORTHEAST Mo. and SOUTHEAST Iowa — The calendar may say November, but the Heartland saw its first measurable snow of the season move into the area on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some snow may continue to fall across southeast Iowa through Wednesday morning. Accumulations of one to two...
nwestiowa.com
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
ktvo.com
Accumulating snow expected for the Heartland Monday night into Tuesday
NORTHEAST Mo. and SOUTHEAST Iowa — If you haven't prepped your snow blower yet, now is the time to do so!. Much of the Heartland is looking at its first measurable snowfall of the season come Monday night into Tuesday morning. Higher snowfall accumulations are expected the farther south...
ktvo.com
Farmers say spring bird flu is to blame for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Some people are struggling to find a Thanksgiving turkey this year. If you've already got one in the bag, chances are you paid more for it. The food index increased 0.6% during the month of October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Labor Statistics.
ktvo.com
Drive-Thru CWD clinic helps the Department of Conservation find deadly disease
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hunters in Adair, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Sullivan, Chariton, Clark and Mercer counties are required to have any deer harvested tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). To help speed the process up the Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting drive-thru clinics during the opening weekend of deer...
