Iowa State

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March...
Fall harvest nearly complete across the Hawkeye State

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest was mostly complete with 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 13, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included wrapping up fall tillage, applying fertilizer, baling stalks, and hauling and spreading manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 18...
Fresh blanket of snow greets Heartland Tuesday morning

NORTHEAST Mo. and SOUTHEAST Iowa — The calendar may say November, but the Heartland saw its first measurable snow of the season move into the area on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Some snow may continue to fall across southeast Iowa through Wednesday morning. Accumulations of one to two...
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa

SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
