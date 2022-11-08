Voters OK changes to charter, allowing for school board recalls, affordable housing fund

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to your best source of news and information on the Space Coast. Subscribe today.

Brevard County voters approved a change to the county charter during Tuesday’s election that sets up a process for Brevard School Board members to be recalled.

The school recall measure has received 78.74% of the vote.

Voters also narrowly approved an effort to address the growing affordable housing shortage plaguing the county by creating a workforce and supportive housing program.

Under the plan that was approved by voters, an affordable housing trust fund would be put into the charter, funded by the sales of surplus land or through ordinances by the County Commission.

That proposal received the support of 52.99% of the voters.

Both measures were spearheaded by members of the Brevard County Charter Review Commission, the body responsible for considering changes to Brevard County's charter. Charter Review Commission members are appointed by the County Commission.

School Board recalls

Of all the proposals considered by the Charter Review Commission, the recall provision proposed by Public Defender Blaise Trettis was the most controversial.

"I think that the voters overwhelmingly approved the recall election of School Board members because they strongly disapproved of the decisions of some School Board members on face-masking of children in schools and allowing transgender children to share locker rooms and bathrooms of children with the opposite sex," he said.

Trettis argued that decisions made by School Board members are too important to wait for an entire election to pass.

Charter amendments: Tough choices: Brevard County voters face six charter amendments on the ballot in November

The school recall measure that voters saw on the ballot, however, was different from the one that Trettis originally submitted at the Charter Review Commission back in February.

Channeling frustration that the community expressed over BPS' mask requirement and the transgender guidelines, Trettis wanted to recall School Board members because of votes they took on policy.

There was such an outcry that it rallied supporters on both sides of the divide to attend the Charter Review Commission meeting.

Those who opposed the measure called it retaliation politics after Democrat Jennifer Jenkins beat Republican Tina Descovich in the 2020 District 3 Brevard School Board race.

Supporters, on the other hand, said that some issues are so important that they can’t wait until the following election cycle.

Blaise Trettis makes proposal: Blaise Trettis proposes amendment to keep his school board recall provision alive

The review commission’s attorney, Paul Gougelman, issued an opinion that said Florida already had preempted the matter, and that it was up to state officials to decide.

That convinced enough members to vote against Trettis' proposal, which led to the one that voters approved Tuesday, stripped of the language stating that School Board members may be recalled because of policy votes.

Instead, school board members can be recalled for the same reasons that other elected officials can be recalled according to state statute, such as incompetence, drunkenness and others.

Affordable housing proposal

Voters also agreed to move forward with steps to address workforce and affordable housing by etching it into the charter.

They passed an amendment calling for an affordable housing trust fund paid for through the sale of surplus lands or by an ordinance passed by the County Commission.

The original draft was submitted by Charter Review Commission member Jordin Chandler back in May to address the growing need for affordable housing in the county.

Initially, there were several possible revenue sources for the fund, but his colleagues on the review commission balked at the proposed amendment.

Some claimed the county already has a trust fund in place, albeit inadequately funded. Others were wary of the funding sources, uneasy with directing county commissioners to allocate money from the budget.

Affordable housing makes it to voters: Affordable housing trust fund proposal passes Brevard's Charter Review Commission

Realizing this, Chandler stripped much of the proposal, only allowing funds to come from the sale of surplus land and by any method decided by the commission through ordinance.

In the end, that was enough for Charter Review Commission members who voted to advance the measure to voters.

One idea from County Commission Chair Kristine Zonka — who appointed Chandler to the Charter Review Commission — is to use tourist development tax money generated by the rental of hotel rooms and other short-term rentals. That is a possibility that continues to be assessed.

Voters also approved four other proposed charter amendments:

Sixty percent of the voters must approve a proposed amendment, instead of a simple majority.

The governor will fill the vacancy on the County Commission with less than 28 months left in the commissioner's term.

Charter amendments proposed by the County Commission that a three-attorney panel has found illegal or unconstitutional will be returned to the County Commission or Charter Review Commission to decide if anything is to be done.

The Charter Review Commission will decide the three-attorney panel and if the panel has found a proposed charter amendment illegal or unconstitutional, it will be returned to the Charter Review Commission to decide if anything is to be done.

Ralph Chapoco is government and politics watchdog reporter. You can reach Chapoco at rchapoco@floridatoday.com and follow him on Twitter @rchapoco .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Voters OK changes to charter, allowing for school board recalls, affordable housing fund