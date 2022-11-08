Brevard's environmental lands purchase program passes for the third time

Brevard County voters on Tuesday approved extending the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program , known as EEL, in a decision that could potentially double the roughly 28,000 acres of managed conservation land under the program.

Voters approved the proposal by a margin of 70.43% to 29.59%

The measure will raise up to $50 million in 20-year bonds payable from a yearly property tax rate not to exceed 14.65 cents for every $1,000 of taxable property. At that maximum rate, the owner of a single-family home in Brevard with a taxable property value of $200,000 would pay $29.30 a year.

EEL is targeting another 5,947 parcels of land for purchase, totaling almost 27,000 acres. If all that property is obtained, it would double the program's acreage. But 5,000 of those parcels are 1.4-acre lots in three “mega-parcel areas,” county officials said, and many lots historically proposed for acquisition are no longer a priority.

The EEL program currently employs 29 people, seven of them part time.

Filling green space gaps

In 1990, about 61% of Brevard voters approved the EEL program, allowing up to $55 million in bonds to buy and maintain land, and develop recreation and environmental education centers.

During the housing boom in the early 2000s, EEL officials said they needed more cash on hand to buy the most important habitats before they filled with development. So, in 2004, by a 69% majority, voters approved borrowing another $60 million for EEL over 20 years.

Now, after more than three decades of the EEL tax, advocates for approving it a third time said Brevard voters need to do so for another 20 years to fill the gaps in conservation lands that link key habitats together, to prevent genetic bottlenecks in scrub jays and other threatened wildlife that result from fragmented ecosystems.

With a current annual budget for operations of about $2.5 million, the program's advocates say more money is needed to meet the program's conservation goals.

The Aug. 2 vote to put the EEL tax on the ballot again came after a lengthy slide presentation by Brevard County Commissioner John Tobia on the reasons he doesn't support renewing the tax.

Tobia cited the 2,568-acre Fox Lake Sanctuary in north Brevard, as an example of lost tax revenue. The sanctuary includes 1,041 acres of developable land. Using surrounding zoning, and minus space for infrastructure, the land could support 292 housing units, Tobia said. That equates to a $2.8 million one-time loss of impact fees.

But Vince Lamb of south Merritt Island, one of the ballot initiative's key advocates, sees EEL as a quality-of-life issue.

He also defends EEL's lagoon benefits.

"This just shows the level of community support for the EEL program," Lamb said, adding that the high margin sends a strong message to the County Commission that voters want greenspace protected.

As proof that EEL is paying ecological dividends, county officials point to lands where the program helped threatened scrub jays spring back to life.

When EEL began to restore the Helen and Allan Cruickshank Sanctuary in Rockledge, there were not any scrub jays nesting there. Four years following the restoration, about 30 individual jays making up six family groups lived there, and those numbers have stayed relatively steady, growing more recently to more than 50 jays and seven family groups, county data shows.

EEL referendum ballot language

Shall Brevard County issue bonds to extend the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program to acquire, improve and maintain wildlife habitat, wetlands, woodlands and lands that protect Indian River Lagoon and St Johns River, and maintain and improve nature education centers, with citizen oversight, which bonds don't exceed $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount, bear interest not exceeding maximum legal rate, mature twenty years from issuance and are payable from levying annual ad valorem taxes not exceeding 0.1465 mills?

Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands program

28,000 acres protected.

$42 million in partnerships and grant funding from the state, the St. Johns River. Water Management District, The Nature Conservancy and others.

37 miles of shoreline along the Indian River Lagoon and its tributaries protected

75 miles of trails.

Protects Florida scrub jays, bobcats, black bears, otters, gopher tortoises, bald eagles and other imperiled species.

Current annual budget for operations: approximately $2.5 million.

Staff: 29 staff members, seven of them part time.

Source: Brevard County EEL 30-year anniversary report

