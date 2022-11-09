San Jacinto College campuses celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15) with face-to-face and virtual events and activities for students, faculty, and staff. “At San Jac, our students are diverse, and it’s important for them to see representation on campus,” said Ginnette Ruelas, student engagement and support specialist. “We were able to share some things about the Latinx culture that they may not know and we can learn from them as well.”

