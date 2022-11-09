Read full article on original website
A look at why Ohio Democrats won statewide races in only three of Ohio's 88 counties
Republicans won big in Ohio, as they have in midterm elections going back to 1994 — with the exception of a Democratic wave year in 2006 — and Ohio Democrats got crushed in statewide races, from the top of the ticket on down. While redistricting helped candidates for...
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
Ohio Republicans build on supermajority with unconstitutional state legislative district maps
There’s a new chapter in Ohio’s redistricting saga after Republicans picked up even more seats in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate using district maps that were ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. Ohio’s voter preference over the past 10 years splits about 54% Republican and 46%...
With control of Congress undecided, Wisconsin demonstrates a divided government
Voters in Wisconsin are keeping Republican Ron Johnson in the Senate and keeping Democrat Tony Evers as governor. This suggests at least some Wisconsin voters split their tickets dramatically. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Evers has battled the entrenched Republican legislature in his state. Ron Johnson said the January 6 attack on...
WYSO Daily News Update: November 9, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 9, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. US Senate race: The red wave in Ohio continued in the U.S. Senate race where Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles has details. Statehouse and Supreme Court election: Republican candidates fared...
Republicans pushed hard for the Latino vote in Nevada and Florida, to mixed results
Let's talk about more - let's talk about the election more now with Maria Urbina, who was an adviser to the late Nevada Senator Harry Reid and now managing director at Indivisible, an organization that tries to elect progressive leaders. Welcome. MARIA URBINA: Thank you so much. Good to be...
As ballots are counted in Nevada, working class voters could heavily sway House races
Our colleague, A Martínez, is in Las Vegas. Hey there, A. Hi, Steve. Yeah, there's still a lot we don't know about the state of the races. Paper ballots are still being counted here. And as of now, Republican Adam Laxalt has a narrow lead over Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto. Three out of four House races in Nevada appear to favor Democrats, and the outcome could be heavily swayed by working-class and Latino voters in Clark County. And that's home to the Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of workers were laid off during the pandemic, and many are still without a job. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is here with me in chilly, windy Las Vegas. Deepa, so first, get us up to speed on the latest results out of Nevada. What's still unknown?
Hurricane Nicole is expected to make landfall on the Florida coast Wednesday
Hurricane Nicole began approaching the Florida coast Wednesday night, and its impact is expected to be felt across numerous southern states in coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 10 p.m. ET Wednesday, the storm was about 75 miles east-northeast of West Palm Beach, Florida with maximum...
Massachusetts companies are turning to 'anaerobic digesters' to dispose of food waste
Massachusetts recently launched a new ban on food waste. Any business that generates more than half a ton per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators, so hospitals, restaurants and colleges need to send their food scraps somewhere else. As WBUR's Barbara Moran reports, a farm-powered, climate-friendly technology is gaining traction as a solution.
