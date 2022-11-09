Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University dancers to perform in Fall Dance Concert
Elon University juniors Gabby Cataldo and Lily Beaver are two dancers participating in the 2022 Fall Dance Concert. Elon University’s annual Fall Dance Concert begins today, and dancers are preparing to step on stage for the first live performance of the year. Elon junior Lilly Beaver has been dancing...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University's all-Black cabaret premiers third installation
As this year’s artistic director for Elon University’s all-Black cabaret, “The Moment,” senior Zion Middleton was inspired by his experience participating in the performance’s 2020 iteration, but he wanted to transform the annual production into something that can evolve with the changing needs of Elon’s Black community. This year’s “The Moment” is based on the theme of an oasis and safe space for Black artists to engage with their craft, creativity and community.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University buys properties on East Haggard Avenue
The Fonville Fountain is located near the Alamance Building in the Historic Neighborhood at Elon University. Elon University purchased three properties on East Haggard Avenue early last month, totaling $2, 675,000, according to Alamance County Tax Administration records. The university purchased 716 E. Haggard Ave. for $1,500,000, 742 E. Haggard...
campusecho.com
Area church expands to campus with Summit Church NCCU
The old saying that God works in mysterious ways also applies to Inniss. He reminisced about being at the gym with his friend and was invited to Bible study afterwords. He didn’t realize how much it would resonate with him, but he kept coming back. The Campus Echo is...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University veterans reflect on time served
Veteran and University Registrar Rodney Parks keeps pictures of his time in the U.S. Navy on his Elon University desk for safe keeping. Each Veterans Day, University Registrar Rodney Parks reflects on his days as a medic in the U.S. Navy when he was stationed in Egypt. This year, Parks said he will be thinking about that time while working on Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Experts, young adults reflect on pursuing a GED
Kyra O’Connor | Staff photographer Nicholas Barrett and his cousin, Hattie Cox, are both students at Alamance Community College pursuing their GED diploma. Nicholas Barrett, 22, finished his coursework at Alamance County Community College in the High School Equivalency Program in August. The initiative is for adults to earn their GED diploma through ACCC, where he is one of 859 students enrolled this year.
High Point Holiday Party, 44-foot tree lighting taking place on November 19
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The date of the 2022 High Point Holiday Party has been announced by Furnitureland Rotary Club. This year’s event is presented by Bethany Medical and The Lenny Peters Foundation. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The inaugural event was a huge success! We are so appreciative to […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University men's basketball loses in opening round of Asheville Championship
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Elon University men’s basketball team fell in a hard fought battle against East Tennessee State University in the first round of the Asheville Championship, 77-64. Head coach Billy Taylor said he is thankful for the opportunity to be here for this tournament and for his team's improvement since Monday’s game against Erskine.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Dan Ingle, Charles Parker, Chuck Marsh elected to ABSS Board of Education
Dan Ingle, Charles Parker and Chuck Marsh were elected to the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education by 25.02%, 20.09% and 19.09% of the vote respectively. Five candidates competed for three open seats on the board, which is made up of 7 elected members. The positions are nonpartisan, and terms are 4 years. The winners of this race replaced former board members Allison Gant, Tony Rose and Wayne Beam.
Burlington school district combatting teacher shortage with virtual instructors
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting next semester, some students in the Alamance/Burlington School System will have virtual teachers. The Board of Education approved a pilot program called Elevate K-12, which will help fill some of the open positions at Broadview Middle School. Broadview has the most teacher vacancies in the county. There are 13 open […]
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
WRAL
Sun comes out after downpour in Chapel Hill
A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon. A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon.
elonnewsnetwork.com
City of Burlington preserves past through carousel reconstruction
Casey Lewis and his team have been working on the carousel house for the last year. The custom metalworks company frequently works with the city of Burlington. After over three years of restoration and reconstruction, the carousel house in Burlington is nearing completion. The final steps of the construction process are underway this month as the city’s Recreation and Parks Department prepares for the holiday season, but one of the biggest milestones was recently completed — reinstalling all of the carousel’s animals.
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
Replacement candidate wins seat on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Two weeks ago, Susan Miller was not on the ballot for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. As of Tuesday, she has a seat at the table. Miller, the Republican Party’s ballot replacement for the late Stan Elrod, earned 20.3% of the vote and one of four seats serving District 2 […]
kiss951.com
Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina
Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
Reidsville, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Reidsville, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Providence Grove High School football team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on November 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
