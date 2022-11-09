Read full article on original website
Democrats Hold Small But Shrinking Lead In Key Arizona Races
(AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races. Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general Wednesday, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats would extend to Arizona.
Governor’s Race Results Show Gains For GOP In South Texas
Voters in the Rio Grande Valley are still supporting Democratic candidates, but Republicans are making inroads in turning the area red. Unofficial results in the race for Texas governor show Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke getting more votes than Governor Greg Abbott in the region. O’Rourke received at least 55-percent of the vote in Hidalgo, Willacy, Cameron and Starr counties.
Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat
Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez. Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the...
Colorado Voters Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms
(AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated centers where participants can experience the drug. Colorado becomes the second state after Oregon to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens...
Five Texas Cities Vote To Decriminalize Marijuana
Denton is among five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. According to the Texas Tribune, the ordinance will drop enforcement of marijuana laws in most cases where someone possesses less than four ounces and related paraphernalia. It will also scale back the use of city funds for T-H-C testing.
PUC Proposes Plan To Prevent Blackouts During Severe Weather
State utility officials say they’ve come up with a way to make the Texas power market more reliable in the case of extreme weather. The Texas Public Utility Commission proposed a plan on Thursday in which power providers would be required to buy “performance credits” from power generators. These would guarantee that both have enough electricity to meet high demand that stresses the electrical grid.
