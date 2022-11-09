ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Nolan keeps 39th House District seat

By Johana Vazquez
 3 days ago

New London ― Democrat Anthony Nolan kept his seat in the state House of Representatives Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Karen Paul, with 2,595 votes.

Paul had 660 votes in the unofficial count without absentee ballot votes.

Nolan said he was “thankful and appreciative for the community that came out.” He said he is honored to continue to make a difference.

Nolan will serve his third term representing the 39th District, which encompasses most of New London. He said he looks forward to accomplishing changes in criminal justice reform, affordable housing, education and a strong push for seniors.

By Nolan’s invitation, Paul was at the city’s Democratic Committee headquarters on Tuesday night. Nolan said it was a great display of bi-partisanship which is not always easy to do.

Paul congratulated Nolan on his win and said she looked forward to working with him.

“Together we can make a bigger difference,” she said.

Nolan, 55, has served as vice chair of the legislature’s Appropriations Committee and a member of the Education and Internship committees. He’s a U.S. Navy veteran who has worked at the city’s police department for the past 22 years and is currently serving as a master patrolman.

Paul, 83, is retired and volunteers much of her time in the community. She has served on the Senior Affairs Commission for about seven years. She also has served on the Ethics Commission and as an alternate on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

During his campaign, Nolan said, if elected, he wants to focus legislatively on affordable housing, healthcare, the minimum wage increase, protecting renters and fighting for “those that make an incredible amount of money” to pay more taxes.

