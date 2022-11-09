ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County, Punta Gorda ballot question results

There were a number of questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Charlotte County on Election Day. The choices were yes and no, but the questions were far less simple. Charlotte County Charter Amendment 1 asked voters to decide if the Charlotte County Charter be amended to...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSoto County preparing for Nicole

Northern parts of Southwest Florida will feel the harsher effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. This is all happening while DeSoto County remains at a level two activation for the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The DeSoto County Emergency Operation Center said it will remain under a level two activation. This means...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Debris collection halted in Sarasota County ahead of Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe working conditions, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Public debris drop-off sites are closed. Debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school districts cancel Thursday classes due to Nicole

The school districts of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto and Glades counties have canceled Thursday classes and scheduled student activities due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s approach. In Lee County, Canterbury School has also decided to close on Thursday. Extended Day and Enrichment Programs will continue as scheduled Wednesday afternoon....
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The benefits of wetlands in Florida

Wetlands make up nearly a third of Florida’s land. You might think it’s swamp land, but they’re actually a defining feature of our natural landscape. Wetlands have a lot of nicknames. Some people call them the kidneys of the landscape, sponges or natural stormwater treatment areas. Whatever...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port debris collection ramping back up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County preparing for impacts from Nicole, opens new shelters

Caution and safety, that’s the message from Lee County as Southwest Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lee County officials assured the community that the storm would be nothing like Hurricane Ian. Because of that, the county is not planning to activate most of the emergency protocols we saw just six weeks ago.
LEE COUNTY, FL

