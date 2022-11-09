Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County, Punta Gorda ballot question results
There were a number of questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Charlotte County on Election Day. The choices were yes and no, but the questions were far less simple. Charlotte County Charter Amendment 1 asked voters to decide if the Charlotte County Charter be amended to...
usf.edu
In Sarasota County, GOP incumbents are reelected and a penny sales tax passes
Incumbent Republican Greg Steube beat out Democratic Andrea Kale for the seat representing Florida's 17th congressional district, which includes parts of Sarasota, Charlotte and northeast Lee counties. In state House District 73, which covers coastal Sarasota, a school teacher lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Fiona McFarland, a Navy...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto County preparing for Nicole
Northern parts of Southwest Florida will feel the harsher effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. This is all happening while DeSoto County remains at a level two activation for the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The DeSoto County Emergency Operation Center said it will remain under a level two activation. This means...
Longboat Observer
City gives final approval to Aventon Sarasota in the face of legal opposition
Sue us now or sue use later. Or hopefully neither. That was the warning Sarasota City Attorney Robert Fournier voiced to city commissioners Monday before they gave second-reading approval of the rezoning and site plan of Aventon Companies’ proposed 372-unit apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club. On...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Nicole
Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 34 counties across Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Included in those 34 counties are the Southwest Florida counties of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, and Glades. In a news release on Monday, the governor’s office said the State of...
Mysuncoast.com
Debris collection halted in Sarasota County ahead of Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe working conditions, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Public debris drop-off sites are closed. Debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida school districts cancel Thursday classes due to Nicole
The school districts of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto and Glades counties have canceled Thursday classes and scheduled student activities due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s approach. In Lee County, Canterbury School has also decided to close on Thursday. Extended Day and Enrichment Programs will continue as scheduled Wednesday afternoon....
WINKNEWS.com
The benefits of wetlands in Florida
Wetlands make up nearly a third of Florida’s land. You might think it’s swamp land, but they’re actually a defining feature of our natural landscape. Wetlands have a lot of nicknames. Some people call them the kidneys of the landscape, sponges or natural stormwater treatment areas. Whatever...
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port debris collection ramping back up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
Charlotte County closures due to Nicole
List of offices and businesses that will be closed in Charlotte County tomorrow due to Hurricane Nicole
Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Charlotte County
The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Charlotte County residents
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County preparing for impacts from Nicole, opens new shelters
Caution and safety, that’s the message from Lee County as Southwest Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lee County officials assured the community that the storm would be nothing like Hurricane Ian. Because of that, the county is not planning to activate most of the emergency protocols we saw just six weeks ago.
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide, barricaded subject
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide and a barricaded suspect in the area of SW Charlotte Street. All nearby roadways are shut down. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to stay away. If you live in the area, stay inside unless instructed...
North Port-Sarasota market called ‘microcosm’ of real estate trends
2022 was the year of home buying and building. The Sarasota area was No. 6 in the country for new homes built and sold from July to September.
