El Paso High volleyball team falls to Abilene High in Class 5A regional quarters

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
The El Paso High volleyball team was eliminated from the Class 5A regional quarterfinals on Tuesday at Midland Christian High School.

Abilene High defeated the Tigers in four sets, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21. The Tigers reached the regional quarterfinals by defeating Abilene Wylie in five sets last Saturday.

The Tigers finish with 33 wins, two playoff wins and the District 1-5A championship. El Paso High was playing in the regional quarterfinals for the second time in three years.

Yuliana Favela led the Tigers with 15 kills, 6 digs and two aces, Marisol Banuelos had 28 digs and two aces and Hannah Garcia had 35 assists, 12 digs and 3 kills.

El Paso High was the lone team from El Paso remaining in the playoffs.

"We didn't have the balance attack we needed," El Paso coach Yesenia Alarcon-Ortega said. "But the success we had this season was amazing, our kids took us to a high level. We'll have five players back next season and our JV and freshmen teams were district champions. Our team worked hard all season long, I'm proud of them."

More: Banuelos steps up for El Paso HighMarisol Banuelos steps up for El Paso High, which reaches regional quarters in 5A volleyball

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

