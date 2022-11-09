ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Siegel, Brown-Bundy, Mason take three seats on Staunton School Board

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 3 days ago

STAUNTON — Staunton has three new school board members following Tuesday night's election results. Kristin Siegel, Fontella Brown-Bundy and Stephanie Mason were the top three vote getters in the election for three open seats on the board.

Siegel got the most votes with 5,088, while Brown-Bundy pulled in 4,467 and Mason got 4,231. Lisa Hatter finished fourth with 3,697 votes while John Wilson brought up the rear with 2,807.

Mason was trailing by 217 votes after same-day, in-person voting was counted Tuesday, but mail-in and early voting put her over the top.

The vote isn't official yet as late mail-in and provisional ballots are yet to be counted, but Staunton registrar Christi Linhoss estimated those would total, at most, 400 votes and probably fewer.

Siegel helped lead a charge in early 2022 to get city council to approve a budget submitted by the school board. It led to a movement in Staunton, with yard signs popping up around town urging the city to "Fully Fund Staunton City Schools" and "Make Staunton City Schools a Priority."

"It's just overwhelming that so many people came out and voted," she said. "I'm speechless people were willing to put their confidence in me. It just gave me chills."

Siegel said that activism gave her a sense of purpose and sparked her desire to run for a school board seat. She is the mother of two children enrolled in Staunton City Schools and has been an active volunteer at both McSwain Elementary and Shelburne Middle schools.

Among her objectives on the board are hiring and retaining qualified staff in the school and increasing student access to mental health resources. She also wants to work to make sure the schools remain fully funded.

"The hard work I put in for the school matters and people know I care," Siegel said.

A veteran of Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War, Brown-Bundy ended up in Staunton because her husband was a native of the city. The two met while on active duty in Germany.

Brown-Bundy was at a restaurant with family and friends just before 9 p.m. While those at the table were checking results, she refused to. In fact, she stuck her fingers in her ears when they would talk about the election. She was finally told she won by a phone call from The News Leader at 8:55 p.m.

"I'm flabbergasted," she said.

She has been a school nurse at Beverley Manor Middle School in Augusta County before deciding to run for a seat on the school board in Staunton, where she has lived since 1997. Before the election, she said that she wanted to serve and repay the community for the education her children received. She's also said her work with those wanting to bring weekday religious education back to Staunton City Schools got her interested in running.

"This means a heck of a lot, I've learned a lot from his journey. I want to thank everybody. I want to say congratulations to all of those that ran. We all learned a lot."

Brown-Bundy has said one of her objectives is to help attract younger and more diverse teachers to Staunton.

"Young people, whether they're white, Black, Asian, Indian, whatever the case may be, when young children see someone in whatever position that looks like them it makes a heck of a difference," Brown-Bundy told The News Leader after she announced her candidacy.

Mason came to Staunton to attend Mary Baldwin University and remained here after graduating. She was a full-time Spanish teacher at both Staunton High and Shelburne Middle schools, but after last year decided to resign her position.

"I am definitely overwhelmed," Mason said. "Because now it's sinking in that I am somebody that people are looking up to."

Part of her decision to leave teaching full-time was because of the burnout many in education are feeling, while part of it was because she was grieving her partner who died in a car wreck in April 2021. Mason has returned to the classroom although this time as a longterm substitute at Shelburne. She believes her experience in the classroom will benefit her on the board.

Mason has said she wants to give a voice and create resources for the rising English Language Learner and refugee youth population in Staunton. She also wants to foster collaborative relationships between the board, teachers, parents, administration and community members to tackle behavior and budgeting issues.

Incumbents Christine Poulson, Amy Wratchford and Ken Venable all chose not to seek reelection. Their terms will expire Dec. 31 and the three new members will take a seat on the board beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

More: Incumbent Ben Cline (R) wins congressional seat for third time, defeats Lewis

More: Powerball snafu ends, delayed drawing finally held for $2 billion jackpot

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite . Subscribe to us at newsleader.com .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Siegel, Brown-Bundy, Mason take three seats on Staunton School Board

Comments / 0

 

