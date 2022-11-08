Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: Stanford Vs. No. 13 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 13 Utah is set to host Stanford in a late kickoff at 8 p.m. MT at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Senior Night. It will be the last home game of the 2022 season for the Utah football team and is one last tune-up before the Utes travel to Oregon for a showdown that will likely determine who goes to the Conference Championship Game in December.
Former University of Utah tennis player becomes one of the best pickleball players in the world
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. One Utah player, in particular, is poised to win big at the Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championship happening this week at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Palm Springs, Calif.
kmyu.tv
College Football Panel: Utes, Cougars, Aggies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes top running backs are all hurt, but is one of the late season surprises actually one of their best running backs, no matter who is healthy?. Do the Cougars have the best player in the state? The college football panel can't come to a consensus.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Flips BYU Commit Stanley Raass On Recruiting Trail
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picks up a commitment from a former BYU commit in Stanley Raass on the recruiting trail. Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass, the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass, announced on his personal Instagram page that he de-committed from BYU and flipped his pledge to the Utes.
kmyu.tv
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
wasatchmag.com
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
Breeze Airways announces new routes out of Provo
Breeze Airways has announced a new service to two more destinations from Provo: nonstop to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA and one-stop/no plane change to Orlando, FL.
KSLTV
Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
Community, family, friends remember Utah icon at public memorial
A Utah icon was honored at a public memorial this Thursday, Nov. 11. Valter Nassi, owner of the Salt Lake City restaurant, Valter's Osteria, died back in September at the age of 76.
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
kmyu.tv
Snowbasin announces earliest opening in resort's history
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Snowbasin Resort has announced its earliest opening on record. Resort officials shared that they will be moving up their opening day to Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. It will be the earliest the resort has opened in its over 80 years of operation. Related...
Utah man finally receives customary hat for Vietnam veterans
Wally Cox was a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, but he was never able to receive his customary Stetson hat until now.
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
saltlakemagazine.com
Woodbine is Salt Lake’s Latest Food Hall
Food Halls are so not new. The trend started 25 years ago, of course, with the renovation of the Chelsea Market. But like anything that starts in New York, it takes a while to emigrate west, more than two decades, to be exact. Food Halls are essentially a “fussifying” of the mall food court we all grew up with. You will not find a Sbarro, Mrs. Fields or an Orange Julius, however. Instead, the focus is on “upscale” offerings (aren’t we tired of that word?) which as a matter of practice essentially means that a slice of pizza costs $17. All cynicism aside, the upside gives small local operators a space that isn’t a food truck to bring their food to the masses and offers the synergy of banding together with a selection of other vendors to draw a variety of eaters, which is kind of perfect for all of us who can never collectively decide where to eat. Also, there’s beer, wine and cocktails.
kmyu.tv
Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
Moose Wandering Through Salt Lake City Relocated
According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, officials have relocated a young moose after it was spotted roaming around Salt Lake City over multiple days. Per reports from the department, people saw the moose in the Avenues neighborhood of the Utah city. On Friday, DWR biologists found the animal once it had settled in someone’s backyard.
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake City
Moon Bakery in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) Touted as "The First Korean Bakery In Utah," Moon Bakery offers delicious baked goods, desserts, snacks, and shaved ice desserts.
kmyu.tv
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Comments / 0