Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The river level at Astor is forecast to remain nearly steady between 4.2 and 4.3 feet for the foreseeable future. Residents will see Major Flood impacts continuing into next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Saturday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 4.2 feet. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.2 Sat 8 am 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Dense Fog Spread Across the East Coast Counties At 630 AM, surface observations and satellite imagery showed areas of fog over the interior had spread across the east coast counties, mainly from Brevard County southward. Visibilities had dropped below one mile in some locations and as low as 400 yards in a few spots. The fog will create hazardous driving conditions early this morning, before burning off between 8 and 9 AM. Drivers should prepare to encounter rapid reductions in visibility from locally dense fog on their morning commute. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
