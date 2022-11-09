ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Jerry Moran breezes by Democrat Mark Holland into a third term in Washington

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran sailed past Democrat Mark Holland to win another six-year term in the U.S. Senate, cementing his status as one of the most broadly popular politicians in Kansas on a night when other statewide races were much closer.

Moran's decision to run for a third term in Washington drew a few raised eyebrow,s but he faced no opposition in the Republican primary and the Associated Press called the race for Moran over Holland, a former mayor of Kansas City, Kan., shortly after all polls closed in the state at 8 p.m.

Moran has largely charted his own course over the campaign, a move representative of his unique brand in Kansas and his penchant for gravitating towards such issues as boosting aid for veterans impacted by toxic burn pits rather than the culture war issues of the day.

More: Republicans sit at a crossroads. Where does that leave Jerry Moran ahead of his re-election bid?

He campaigned largely independent of his fellow Republican candidates, eschewing the state GOP bus tour to gin up conservative support in favor of a series of low-key events held in partnership with the Kansas Farm Bureau. Four days before Election Day, he appeared in Wichita to pack food boxes for Ukranian refugees abroad.

Moran, the lone Republican in the Kansas Congressional delegation to vote to certify the 2020 election, still has often had a conservative voting record in the U.S. Senate on such issues as COVID-19 vaccine mandates and reducing government spending. He also was backed by President Donald Trump, a move that helped to deter a potential primary challenger.

Holland attempted to paint Moran as extreme and in lockstep with his Senate Republican colleagues. But Moran's re-election was largely expected; polling showed him increase his lead from 12 points in September to 21 points a month later. Moran won by 23 points, according to preliminary results.

"Jerry Moran has positioned himself quite well," said Nathaniel Birkhead, professor of political science at Kansas State University. "And does casework that a lot of voters just really appreciate here in the state."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Jerry Moran breezes by Democrat Mark Holland into a third term in Washington

Comments / 0

Related
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas election saw one politician stay middle of the road. Another jumped the shark.

An incredibly disciplined campaign: The last Democrat in Kansas to win the governorship with a Democrat in the White House was John Carlin in 1978. The odds were against Gov. Laura Kelly in a Republican state with Joe Biden in the White House. But she ran an impressively disciplined campaign, from start to finish repeating the message that she was bipartisan and middle of the road, caring only about such Kansas meat and potatoes issues as schools, roads, jobs and cutting taxes. The shots of her talking about these things while standing in the middle of roads or sitting between two people — featured in five of her 13 TV ads — became the indelible and, going by the election results, believable image to voters.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Nevada election - live: Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead cut to hundreds of votes as 95 per cent reported

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Saturday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a 862-vote lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with 95 per cent of votes counted, according to TheNew York Times. The results could take days as Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
NEVADA STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy