Republican Joe Wilson wins reelection bid for 2nd District against Democrat Judd Larkins

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a longtime Republican stalwart and conservative voice, cruised Tuesday to a 12th term in Congress as a leader from one of South Carolina’s most staunchly Republican districts.

Wilson, a Lexington County attorney, outdistanced Democrat Judd Larkins, a businessman and native of Greenwood County.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Wilson just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Wilson took 60 percent of the vote, according to Wednesday’s unofficial results from the state Election Commission.

As election results rolled in Tuesday night, Wilson thanked his family and supporters for helping his bid for another term in office, while reminding voters about Republican ideals.

“It’s so humbling to be here with you. I’m so grateful for the support of my family,” Wilson said. “It’s really a family effort in the campaign.”

“Republicans stand for limited government and expanded freedom,’’ Wilson said, expressing appreciation of state Party Chairman Drew McKissick and his team.

In a later statement, Wilson said he was “grateful for re-election’’ and commended Larkins on the campaign he ran.

Wilson said he’s ready to chair the Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa. Wilson said he will work for energy independence, reducing inflation, border security, military support and backing Ukraine in its fight with Russia. He also said he will support Taiwan against China and Israel “to protect its cities from nuclear vaporization.’’

Wilson’s statement also said Republicans will promote a “positive agenda.’’

Wilson began serving in Congress after winning a special election to replace longtime Rep. Floyd Spence, a champion of conservative causes who died in 2001 after more than three decades in Congress. Wilson has since upheld Spence’s conservative values.

The reliably Republican 2nd Congressional District is in central South Carolina around Columbia. It includes all of Lexington, Aiken and Barnwell counties, as well as parts of Orangeburg and Richland counties.

In Congress, Wilson has supported more military spending, lower taxes and limiting the size of the federal government.

Recently, he voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, an effort by President Joe Biden and Democrats to cut prescription drug prices, address climate change and tackle inflation. The bill eventually passed Congress.

He also has been a supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying earlier this year that, “I stand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people’’ of the eastern European country.

Wilson has supported former President Donald Trump on multiple fronts.

Most notably, Wilson voted not to impeach the defeated president after Trump stirred up a crowd that later stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was preparing to certify the presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021. Wilson also said he was “disgusted at the voting irregularities’’ in the 2020 election, though there is little proof that substantive irregularities occurred.

Wilson gained national attention in 2009 when he yelled, “You lie,’’ as former Democratic President Barack Obama gave a speech to a joint session of Congress in which the president attempted to dispel rumors about government health care coverage going to immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Wilson later apologized for his outburst.

Like other Republicans, Wilson could gain in stature if the GOP wins back the House, as polls have indicated.

Larkins’ campaign was unable to overcome a challenge against Wilson.

On the trail, Larkins ran on helping rural residents have better access to health care, food and good-paying jobs. He also has said he favors protecting “our right to vote,’’ and opposed a ban on abortion. He also ran on protecting the LGBTQ community, combating gun violence and taking action to fight climate change.

Staff Writer Joseph Bustos contributed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.