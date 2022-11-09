T.K. Waters wins Jacksonville Sheriff’s race

Jacksonville FL — According to results from the Duval Supervisor of Elections, Tuesday night voters picked T.K. Waters as the next Jacksonville Sheriff.

Waters defeated Democrat Lakesha Burton and takes over the rest of the former Sheriff Mike Williams’ term which runs through the end of June. Waters will need to run for sheriff again in city elections in the Spring.

“I think the voters have shown they trust me, they trust the plan going forward.”, Waters told Jacksonville’s Morning News on Wednesday morning.

He spoke confidently about winning a full term in the Spring. And he addressed steps that he wants to immediately take to reduce response times and increase engagement with the community.

“We’re gonna do some things that are proactive with our patrolling.”, Waters said.

Taking a look at voter turnout numbers in Duval County, turnout favored the Republican Party after early voting ended Sunday night and at the end of Election Day. The numbers show Republican voters cast a little more than 149,000 ballots while Democrats had more than 127,000 ballots cast.

Overall turnout was at 50.23%. Which is lower than expectations ahead of early voting Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said he was expecting between 60 – 62%.

