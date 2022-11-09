ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Kim Reynolds wins re-election, AP reports

By Dan Hendrickson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehU3T_0j3n5bmw00

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) – Governor Kim Reynolds has won re-election to another four-year term as the chief executive of the State of Iowa, according to the Associated Press.  Reynolds, a Republican, was declared a winner early Tuesday night in her race against Democrat Deidre DeJear.

This is Reynolds’ second election win in the Governor’s race after she assumed the role in 2017 following Terry Branstad’s resignation.  Reynolds was the first woman ever elected Governor of Iowa.

Her challenger, DeJear, was seeking to become the second woman and first Black woman to lead the state of Iowa.The Associated Press is calling the race based on early returns, compared historic voting statistics, and other factors.  Election returns are still coming in to the Secretary of State’s office and final preliminary results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State Auditor Rob Sand declares victory; more recounts are expected

State Auditor Rob Sand declared victory Thursday after recounts in two counties failed to erase his narrow lead in the 2022 midterm election, but more recounts are expected. All 99 of Iowa’s counties are now reporting results from Tuesday’s election after recounts in Warren County and Des Moines County. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office […] The post State Auditor Rob Sand declares victory; more recounts are expected appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide

Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Unofficial Election Results for 2022 General Election in Monore County

Write In – 6 (0.21%) Zach Nunn (REP) – 2,106 (72.5%) Cindy Axne (DEM) – 794 (27.33%) Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg (REP) – 2.256 (76.4%) Diedre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker (DEM) – 635 (21.41%) Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia (LIB) – 64 (2.16%)...
KWQC

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Senate Republicans To Have ‘Super Majority’ In 2023

Statewide Iowa — Republicans have won 34 seats in the Iowa Senate. Jack Whitver is the GOP leader in the Senate. In January, the Senate GOP will have the required 34 votes to confirm all state agency leaders and board and commission members Governor Kim Reynolds nominates, and Democrats cannot vote to block those appointments. Zach Wahls, the Senate’s Democratic Leader, says his party faced national headwinds that will dissipate when Donald Trump’s influence in the GOP starts to wane.
IOWA STATE
timesdelphic.com

Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa

In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Lessons of 2022: Iowa's a red state—for now

First in a series interpreting the results of Iowa’s 2022 state and federal elections. The red wave many pundits expected on November 8 didn't materialize in most of the country. But it certainly crashed over Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds was re-elected by a massive 225,000 vote, 19-point margin, according...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Long-Serving Democrats Unseated In Midterms

(Des Moines, IA) — Two of Iowa’s longest-serving Democrats have lost their bid for re-election. In the race for Attorney General, incumbent Tom Miller conceded late Tuesday night to Republican challenger Brenna Bird. Miller served as Iowa Attorney General for 27 years, starting in 1995. Republican Roby Smith unseated the nation’s longest-serving state treasurer. Democrat Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald was in office for 39 years going back to 1983.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy