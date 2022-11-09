Unseasonably chilly air will settle into Kentucky this weekend and stick around for a while. A potent cold front will swing through the area later in the day Friday, bringing a big shift in temperatures. All of November so far has been above average with lots of 60s and 70s. But get ready to break out the winter jackets with highs only in the 40s this weekend into next week.

