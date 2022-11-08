ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Security footage shows missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The teens were found early Friday, authorities said. The original story continues below. Two missing runaway teens from Spanish Fork were spotted through security footage in Salt Lake Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the teens...
SPANISH FORK, UT
kmyu.tv

One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
LEHI, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy