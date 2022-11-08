Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Special tribute held in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A special tribute was held Friday in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz. Friends, family, and former co-workers gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper to celebrate his life. Ortiz, 68, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, according to...
kmyu.tv
Businessman says SLC councilman defamed him over 'queer person of color' remarks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Businessman Bob Danielson said he's been "criminally defamed" by a Salt Lake City councilman, who he insists, is not doing enough about crime and alleged selective building permits. The councilman is Darin Mano, who declined comment on the allegations Thursday, but at a recent...
kmyu.tv
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
kmyu.tv
Community gathers to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The community came together to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi Thursday night. The owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake died on Sept. 20 due to cancer at the age of 76. His celebration of life was held at the Cathedral of...
kmyu.tv
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Korean War Veterans honored during 67th annual Veterans Day Concert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Friday night was the 67th Annual Veterans Day Concert. The show was held at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. This year's show honored the Korean War Veterans. The Utah National Guard's 23rd Army band played and a combined Granite School...
kmyu.tv
Security footage shows missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The teens were found early Friday, authorities said. The original story continues below. Two missing runaway teens from Spanish Fork were spotted through security footage in Salt Lake Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the teens...
kmyu.tv
One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
kmyu.tv
Suspect arrested after threatening Salt Lake business with fake hand grenade
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he made threats at a business and left a fake hand grenade. Police responded to the scene at 5725 W Amelia Earhard Drive at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of the threats. They...
Comments / 0