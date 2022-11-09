Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Receiving Inquiries For Russell Westbrook
$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has looked markedly better (mostly) for L.A. after being moved to a bench role by head coach Darvin Ham. Through ten games this season, the 33-year-old former All-Star is averaging 16.1 points on .436/.325/.800 shooting, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 29 minutes of action. He's been re-energized by the bench move, seems newly enthusiastic about his prospects with his hometown team, and has (occasionally) developed a dynamic two-man game with star big man Anthony Davis.
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic Better Than LeBron James Was at Age 23, Says Tim Hardaway Sr.
When it comes to Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, nothing really surprises us anymore. He is capable of dissecting any defensive scheme thrown at him, and the only thing that seems to be able to slow him down even a little bit is fatigue from having to do it all for the Mavs.
Wichita Eagle
Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not quite ready for a return to game action, but the star forward has now progressed to five on five work. Clippers head coach Ty Lue confirmed before practice on Friday that Leonard had participated in five on five action earlier that morning, and looked good.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Why Patrick Beverley Thinks Lakers Can Turn Miserable Season Start Around
It doesn't make things easier when the Lakers have been bitten by the Non-COVID illness that has been ravaging through the team. Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has also missed two games this season but Beverley believes the Lakers still haven't been at full strength since the beginning of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Where Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Landed On NBA’s Latest MVP Ladder
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is on a special roll right now. The 24-year-old has led the way for Boston to open the 2022-23 campaign and has been off to his best start to a season in his young career. Through 11 games the three-time All-Star is averaging a...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Kings Speak Loudly In Los Angeles, Beat L.A. 120-114
On Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, albeit without LeBron James, your Los Angeles Lakers were their own worst enemy. The club coughed up late leads with head-scratching decision-making down the stretch of both halves to fumble away a winnable home game against the Sacramento Kings, ultimately losing 120-114. This victory...
Wichita Eagle
Oddsmakers: Raptors Given 20% Chance to Land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
As rumors swirl of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's supposed frustrations in Oklahoma City, one sportsbook has given the Toronto Raptors a 20% chance to land the Canadian superstar ahead of this year's trade deadline. View the original article to see embedded media. Toronto sits at +400 to make a deal with the...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Responds To (Reasonable) Public Criticism Of L.A. Role Players
Your 2-9 Los Angeles Lakers have clearly struggled to build a solid roster around All-NBA forward LeBron James and All-Star big man Anthony Davis. Tonight, L.A. will be without James as it tries to end its four-game losing streak at home against the Sacramento Kings. Starting L.A. small forward Troy...
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Top Raptors, Escape Losing Spell
Oklahoma City snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night, taking down the Toronto Raptors 132-113 at the Paycom Center. Toronto was without all-star forward Pascal Siakam, but Chris Boucher picked up the slack in his absence, scoring 20 points and notching 12 rebounds. For the Thunder, two-way guard Eugene Omoruyi led the way with 22 points and three rebounds while shooting 8-for-10 from the field. Oklahoma City finished the contest with eight players in double figures.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents
Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
Wichita Eagle
Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School’s Dunk Contest
While LeBron James has been nursing a left hip abductor strain following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night, the star had the chance to witness a prolific performance from his sons, Bronny and Bryce, on Thursday night. James, along with his wife, Savannah, sat courtside at...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: LA’s Top Reliever Goes Under the Knife for Shoulder Injury
Dodgers' right-hander Blake Treinen underwent surgery today on his right-shoulder labrum and rotator cuff. Treinen could miss the 2023 season due to the recovery. The rehab process takes around ten months for the surgery he received. He managed to pitch in 2022 despite battling that injury last season that caused him to miss months.
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 8 p.m. EST. Charlotte continues to limp along through the month of November without the services of LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion). On Friday, the Hornets...
